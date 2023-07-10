Salon of Decanter medal winners 2023: Celebrating winemaking success in Slovenia

Now in its 9th edition, the Salon of Decanter Medal Winners was held last week in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana, featuring 42 producers and their recently awarded wines from the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Around 300 wine lovers, trade and press from more than 10 countries gathered together on 4th July to taste some 130 award-winning wines, including 14 Gold medal winners from across Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia.

The Balkans had much to celebrate this year with Serbia’s first ever Best in Show as well as top Gold performances for Croatia and Slovenia.

Croatia won 44 more medals compared to last year – nine more Golds, 18 more Silvers and 20 more Bronze. The majority of wines awarded were white single-varietal wines, although 90 out of the county’s 358 medals were awarded to red wines, including a Gold for Kozlovic Winery’s Teran Selekcija 2021, presented at the event.

Slovenia had its best-ever Gold and Silver performance with 12 Gold and 80 Silver medals, signifying an overall increase in quality. In total, the country saw a record 195 medals awarded.

The Gold medal-winning wines from Slovenia available to taste on the day included:

Bjana, Cuvée Prestige Extra-Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2018

Bužinel, Wine Brothers Chardonnay, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021

Domačija Bizjak, Sivi Pinot, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2022

Gašper Wines, Selekcija Cabernet Franc, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2020

Klet Brda, A Plus, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2017

Klet Brda, De Baguer Merlot-Cabernet Franc, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2017

M-Enostavno Dobra Vina, Extrem, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2020

Ptujska, Pullus Sauvignon, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2022

Simčič Karol & Igor & Marijan, Selection Vineyards Sivi Pinot , Goriška Brda, Primorska 2020

Zuljan, Merlot, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2018

During DWWA judging week, co-chair Andrew Jefford said: ‘You look at newer regions like the Balkans, from where we get terrifically good entries. Increasingly we see real literacy of winemaking coming from it and similar regions, so that is very exciting to monitor.’

Jefford’s comments were emulated at the event by long-time DWWA judge, Slovenian wine expert and organiser of the Salon, Robert Gorjak who added, ‘The quality of wine in Slovenia is growing.’

The annual Salon in Slovenia offers wine lovers and trade the opportunity to discover Decanter medal-winning wines in one place and is a chance for producers to showcase and celebrate their newly awarded wines.

This year there was more to celebrate than ever, and the success of the region was felt at the sold-out event.

Simon Woolf, new joint regional chair for North, Central and Eastern Europe alongside Caroline Gilby MW at DWWA 2023, attended the event for the first time, taking part in the awards ceremony to congratulate all award-winning producers in attendance.

More DWWA 2023 judges were in attendance too, including Saša Špiranec and Miquel Hudin.

Commenting on all DWWA results, and relevant to this year’s results from the Balkans, co-chair Michael Hill Smith MW said: ‘Decanter World Wine Awards has evolved through time, but it’s still kept to its core principle of regions being judged by regional specialists. What I’ve really enjoyed is that mixture of the old and the bold. There’s a nice mixture of experience and enthusiasm and youth.’

This enthusiasm and youth, in particular, is very much felt in Slovenia – a country well worth a visit for wine lovers of classic styles and new wave and experimental wines alike.

See below for the full list of producers who showcased their award-winning wines on the day:

Slovenia

Albiana Wines

Domačija Bizjak

Bjana

Klet Brda

Bužinel

Dveri Pax

Vinska klet Ferjančič

Vina Fornazarič

Vina Frešer

EVINO

Gašper Wines

Vina Kotolenko

Kristančič Winery

Klet Krško

Vina Kulčar

Medot

M-Enostavno Dobra Vina

Vinska klet Metlika

Moro Wines

Nebó

Vini Noue Marinič

Protner

Ptujska klet

Puklavec Family Wines

Radgonske Gorice

Simčič Karol & Igor & Marijan

Penine Simonič

Aljoša Sirk

Marko Sirk

Ščurek

Vino Šibav

Kmetija Tomažič

Vinakras

Zalatel Wines

Posestvo Zarova

Zlati Grič

Zoria

Vinarstvo Zuljan

Croatia

Kozlovic Winery

Kutjevo

Serbia

Jovac Winery

North Macedonia

Popov Winery

Special thanks to Robert Gorjak and Belvin Wine School. Visit Belvin for more information.

Related articles