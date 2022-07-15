Salon of Decanter medal winners 2022 takes place in Slovenia

The 8th annual Salon of Decanter Award Winners was held in Ljubljana, Slovenia last week – a Decanter World Wine Awards-focused event featuring some 40 award-winning producers who sampled their recently awarded wines from the 2022 competition.

Held in the heart of Ljubljana, the event saw around 250 attendees, both consumers and trade, come together to taste more than 120 medal winning wines, primarily from Slovenia with a selection from Croatia and North Macedonia.

Organised by Belvin Wine School and long-time DWWA judge Robert Gorjak, the event offers wine lovers the opportunity to discover Decanter medal-winning wines in one place, and is a chance for producers to showcase and celebrate their newly awarded wines.

Caroline Gilby MW and Darrel Joseph, joint Regional Chairs for North, Central and Eastern Europe, judged the wines blind during DWWA judging week back in April, and were in attendance to meet the producers, re-taste the wines and award certificates to all medal winners.

In total, the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards saw 196 medals awarded to wines from Slovenia, including 118 Bronze, 70 Silver, seven Gold and one Platinum for Ščurek, Zero Brut, Goriška Brda, Primorska, Slovenia 2019.

At the Salon of Decanter Award Winners there were two Platinum, five Gold, 48 Silver and 65 Bronze medal-winning wines open to taste, offering attendees the incredible opportunity to sample a majority of awarded wines from Slovenia, while highlighting the quality of wines awarded at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Award-winning producers in attendance included:

Anima Wine

Bjana

Brič

Deci

Domačija Bizjak

Erzetič

Gašper Wines

Hrvatin

Istenič

Klet Brda

Koglot

Kozlović

Lavrenčič

M – enostavno Dobra Vina

Marko Sirk

Matočec

Medot

Moro

Nebó

Penine Simonic

Puklavec Family Wines

Radgonske Gorice

Ronk

Statera

Steras Wines

Ščurek

Vina Benčina

Vina Čuk

Vina Kotolenko

Vina Mramor

Vina Zaro

Vinag 1847

Vinska Klet Frelih

Vinska Klet Metlika

Vislander

Winery Jaunik

Žaren

Special thanks to Robert Gorjak and Belvin Wine School. Visit Belvin for more information. All photos taken by Rok Dezelak RD2.si

