Shopper’s guide: award-winning wines from Asda

Asda is known to put good value at the top of its list – but along with the low price tags, this supermarket offers a range of wine styles from around the globe.

Awarded some top scores at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards, below is a selection of some of the most notable performers to try.

From the competition’s 2022 results, it’s clear Asda‘s own-label Extra Special range really does live up to its premium billing: for quality and value, these wines deliver. The supermarket’s top performer was Asda Extra Special Palacio de Vivero Verdejo from Spain’s Rueda region. Textured and fresh, with tropical fruit and pear flavours, this £5.50 bottle scored 97 points, earning it a Value Platinum medal – just 15 wines in this year’s competition were awarded this value-focused accolade.

Asda scooped an impressive total of 14 Silver medals at this year’s competition, from a range of countries and wine styles. There was a particularly strong showing from European regions, including ten solid wines from the Extra Special range, nine of them costing £10 per bottle or less.

Two Italian wines are worth noting: Asda Extra Special Chianti Classico (£8), a blend of 90% Sangiovese and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, earned 92 points for its herbaceous red-fruit flavours. From Sicily, Asda Extra Special Fiano (£6) has masses of varietal character, showing stone fruit and floral aromas, with good acidity.

From Portugal, Asda Extra Special Dão (£6.50), a blend of three Portuguese varieties (Aragonez, Touriga Nacional and Jaen), with its intense ripe-berry characters, scored 90 points. Also scoring 90 points was the attractively floral Asda Extra Special Douro (£6.50), a blend of 50% Touriga Franca with 30% Touriga Nacional and 20% Tinta Roriz.

From France’s Loire, Asda Extra Special Touraine (£8) showed all the freshness and aromas you’d expect from a 100% Sauvignon Blanc from this region, with the competition’s expert judges awarding it 91 points. And from Beaujolais, judges awarded 90 points to the sour-cherryish Asda Extra Special Fleurie (£8.50).

There are 633 stores across England and an online shop, so Asda bargains are easy to track down. Discover which medal winners below you can find at your nearest store…

Shopper’s guide: award-winning wines from Asda

Platinum

Asda, Extra Special Palacio de Vivero Verdejo, Rueda, Spain 2021

Value Platinum, 97 points

£5.50

The intriguing bouquet mixes citrus, tropical fruit, melon and pear characters to great effect. It stays bright and fresh through the palate, the fruit lively and the texture enhances the pithy flavours and weighty mouthfeel. Zesty acidity runs its course and lingers on the long finish. Alc 13%

Silver

Asda, Asquith Gardens Sparkling, England NV

Silver, 91 points

£18

Generous wine, offering lots of delicious aromas and flavours. Plenty of fruits, including lemon, grapefruit and strawberries, alongside brioche, buttered toast and hazelnuts. Expressive yellow-gold sparkling wine with lots of bubbles. Alc 11.5%

Asda, Extra Special Crémant de Loire Brut, Loire, France NV

Silver, 90 points

£12

Attractive orchard fruit and citrus aromas beckon a complex palate, mouth-filling texture, and a long grippy finish. Alc 12%

Asda, Extra Special Touraine, Loire, France 2020

Silver, 91 points

£8

Excellent value for money with ripe pear and gooseberry aromatics, a mouth-filling texture with citrus freshness, and good length. Alc 13%

Asda, Extra Special Fiano, Sicily, Italy 2021

Silver, 90 points

£6

Voluptuous nose of white peaches, apricots, lemon sherbet and notes of white flowers. Round and generous, with a crisp acidity. Alc 12.5%

Asda, Lugana, Veneto, Italy NV

Silver, 90 points

£9.50

Citrus, with a touch of pineapple character. Clean, lively, and inviting with a lovely refreshing acidity. Alc 13%

Asda, Extra Special Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy 2019

Silver, 92 points

£8

A good degree of sweet red fruit and dried red herbs with a nice freshness from the acidity and well-integrated tannins. Alc 13%

Asda, Extra Special Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

Silver, 92 points

£10

Inviting aromatics of plush blackberry and chocolate lead to a textured palate of ripe fruit and shapely tannins. Alc 14.5%



Nice Drop, Malbec, Central Valley, Chile 2021

Silver, 91 points

£3.99

Fresh and a bit grippy with balsamic notes overlaying the blueberry fruits. Vivacious, juicy, crunchy. Very good value! Alc 13%

Asda, Espartero Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Silver, 90 points

£5.75

Vivid strawberry, violet and liquorice nose. Juicy in the mouth with powdery tannins; well-made and easy to drink. Alc 13%

Asda, Extra Special Dão, Portugal 2020

Silver, 90 points

£6.50

Intense red plum, ripe strawberry and raspberry compote nose, with a herbal palate, soft tannins and a long finish. Alc 13.5%

Asda, Extra Special Douro, Portugal 2020

Silver, 90 points

£6.50

Exuberant red and black fruit nose. Fresh and juicy in the mouth with gastronomic tannins and some attractive floral lift. Long finish. Alc 14%



Asda, Extra Special Fleurie, Beaujolais, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

£8.50

Inviting, with a nose of sour cherry, musk and graphite; then a palate of soft, fresh fruit.

Alc 13.5%

Asda, Extra Special Pinot Noir, Leyda Valley, Chile 2020

Silver, 90 points

£6.50

Jammy red fruit with bright summer berry, dark cherry fruit, and a touch of spice. A very commercial juicy style. Alc 13.5%

Yellowwood Mountain, Shiraz, Western Cape, South Africa 2021

Silver, 90 points

£4.25

Blueberry and green coffee with some smoky-spice, purple plums, and a note of potpourri with a lovely peppery finish. Alc 13%

Bronze

Nice Drop, Sauvignon Blanc, Western Cape, South Africa NV

Bronze, 86 points

£3.99

Shy, with white blossom delicacy. Gooseberry and notes of guava with a lovely pithy grapefruit flavour. Alc 12.5%

Nice Drop, Cabernet Sauvignon, Spain 2020

Bronze, 87 points

£3.99

Lovely strawberry and red berry aromas. Pure and attractive with medium concentration and a spicy finish. Simple but enjoyable. Alc 13%

Nice Drop, Merlot, Spain 2021

Bronze, 87 points

£3.99

A pure, youthful, fresh and easy-drinking wine with red fruit, eucalyptus and floral scents and brisk acidity. Alc 12.5%

Nice Drop, Pinot Noir, Central Valley, Chile NV

Bronze, 87 points

£3.99

Leafy cherries with blackberries and a nice fresh fruit expression. Alc 12.5%

Nice Drop, Shiraz, Argentina 2020

Bronze, 87 points

£3.99

Pretty nose of vanilla, tobacco leaf and coconut; palate of plush black fruit and a refreshing acidity. Alc 13%

