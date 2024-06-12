Wine Scholar Guild to host DWWA webinar with Andrew Jefford, Caro Mauer MW and James Tidwell MS

Decanter has partnered with Wine Scholar Guild (WSG), the global leader in specialised wine education and certification, to deliver an exclusive Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) webinar on Wednesday 19 June.

Part of WSG Studio, join us for an exclusive session with DWWA Co-Chair and WSG academic adviser Andrew Jefford, alongside DWWA Regional Chairs Caro Maurer MW and James Tidwell MS to explore just-announced results from the 2024 competition.

Gain unparalleled insights into the intricate logistics behind orchestrating the world’s largest wine competition, plus delve into the meticulous DWWA judging process. This is an opportunity to understand the immense expertise and dedication that underpin DWWA with some of our most esteemed judges.

Tasting live during the session, hear more about some of the top results from Jefford, Maurer and Tidwell and which newly awarded wines they urge you to try.

Joining instructions Wednesday 19 June 2024

17:00 BST

This WSG webinar is free to watch live by registering with your email. WSG members can access the recorded video anytime. Register here

WSG is offering Decanter readers a complimentary three-month membership with the code wsgmemdecan24.

WSG membership provides wine professionals and wine students with a wealth of resources and benefits to help them expand their wine knowledge, including full access to WSG Studio, the largest hub of live and streaming wine education content.

To redeem your exclusive three-month access, follow this link and enter the code wsgmemdecan24 at checkout.

