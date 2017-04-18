Skip to content »
Decanter Asia Wine Awards, 8 de mayo - 20 de julio 2018
El concurso de vinos más prestigioso de Asia
1. Fechas y precios DAWA
2. Cómo registrarse online
3. Envíe sus muestras de vino
4. Reglas de participación – DAWA
5. Cómo funcionan los DAWA
6. Promoción de vinos premiados – DAWA
Contacte el equipo de DAWA
Información sobre inscripciones
Cesar Soler T:+44 (0) 203 148 4516 M:+44 (0) 7929 364609
Información sobre pagos
T: +44 (0)203 148 4505 E:
payments@decanter.com
Con agradecimiento a nuestros patrocinadores