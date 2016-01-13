Skip to content »
En Primeur
Search Bordeaux 2017 scores
Decanter 亚洲葡萄酒大赛 – 2018年5月8日-7月20日
亚洲最具声望的葡萄酒比赛。
1.重要日期和参赛费用
2. 如何在线报名
3.寄送您的葡萄酒样品
4. DAWA流程简介
5.如何推广您的DAWA获奖葡萄酒
信息咨询
报名咨询
T: +44 (0)203 148 4505 E:
awards@decanter.com
Jim Sun: +86 535 6646 535/+86 136 0645 6211 E:
jimy@winechina.com
付费咨询
T: +44 (0)203 148 4505 E:
payments@decanter.com
