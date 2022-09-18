California’s premier Cabernet Sauvignon region has delivered a beautifully classic vintage in 2019, showcasing balance, energy and tension.

Decanter’s Napa correspondent Jonathan Cristaldi reviewed the growing season and delivered more than 200 tasting notes and scores - 63 from across the valley’s appellations he rated 97 or above – including five perfect 100-point scores.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 221 wines all with 90 points or above.


Producer AVA Vintage Score Notes
AXR, Beckstoffer To Kalon VineyardNapa Valley2019100
Harlan EstateNapa Valley2019100
Lithology, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)2019100
Screaming EagleNapa Valley (Oakville)2019100
Vine Hill RanchNapa Valley (Oakville)2019100
Bond, VecinaNapa Valley201999
Chateau Montelena, The Montelena EstateNapa Valley (Calistoga)201999
Harbison, HorseshoeNapa Valley (Oakville)201999
Schrader Cellars, CCS Beckstoffer To Kalon VineyardNapa Valley201999
Tor, Beckstoffer To KalonNapa Valley201999
Accendo CellarsNapa Valley201998
Ad Vivum, Sleeping Lady VineyardNapa Valley (Yountville)201998
Baker & Hamilton,Napa Valley (Oakville)201998
Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private ReserveNapa Valley201998
Cliff Lede, PoetryNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201998
CorisonNapa Valley (St Helena)201998
Covenant, Solomon Lot 70Napa Valley201998
Dalla Valle Vineyards,Napa Valley (Oakville)201998
Davies Vineyards, J DaviesNapa Valley (Diamond Mountain)201998
Diamond Creek, Red Rock TerraceNapa Valley201998
Inglenook, RubiconNapa Valley (Rutherford)201998
JH Wheeler Napa Valley201998
Julien Fayard, Sleeping LadyNapa Valley (Yountville)201998
Kinsman Eades , La Voleuse du ChagrinNapa Valley (Calistoga)201998
Lail Vineyards, BlueprintNapa Valley201998
Levy & McClellan, Red WineNapa Valley201998
LokoyaNapa Valley (Howell Mountain)201998
O'Shaughnessy Estate,Napa Valley (Howell Mountain)201998
Pahlmeyer, Proprietary RedNapa Valley201998
Paul HobbsNapa Valley (Coombsville)201998
Robert Mondavi, The Reserve To Kalon VineyardNapa Valley (Oakville)201998
SpottswoodeNapa Valley (St Helena)201998
Stags' Leap, The LeapNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201998
The Debate, Montagna ArtaladeNapa Valley201998
The Setting, Glass Slipper VineyardNapa Valley (Coombsville)201998
AXR, Flagship Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201997
Bella Oaks, Proprietary Red WineNapa Valley (Rutherford)201997
Bond, MelburyNapa Valley201997
Bond, PluribusNapa Valley201997
Bond, QuellaNapa Valley201997
Bond, St EdenNapa Valley201997
Cliff Lede, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201997
Dalecio Family Wines, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Coombsville)201997
De Negoce, Lot 250Napa Valley (Rutherford)201997
Ehlers Estate, Jean LeducqNapa Valley (St Helena)201997
Fairchild Estate, Stones No 3Napa Valley201997
Faust, The PactNapa Valley (Coombsville)201997
GirardNapa Valley (Calistoga)201997
Grounded Wine Co, Steady State by Josh PhelpsNapa Valley201997
Joseph Phelps,Napa Valley201997
Kinsman Eades, Anjea Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Yountville)201997
Kinsman Eades, RhadamanthusNapa Valley (Diamond Mountain)201997
Larkmead, SolariNapa Valley201997
Merryvale, MerryvaleNapa Valley (St Helena)201997
Newton, The PuzzleNapa Valley201997
PatelNapa Valley201997
Paul Hobbs, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201997
RombauerNapa Valley201997
Smith-MadroneNapa Valley (Spring Mountain)201997
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, ArtemisNapa Valley201997
Stony HillNapa Valley201997
Tayson Pierce, Stagecoach VineyardNapa Valley201997
Turnbull, Amoenus VineyardNapa Valley (Calistoga)201997
Accendo Cellars, LaureaNapa Valley201996
Alpha Omega, Beckstoffer Georges III Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201996
Amlés Wines, PortraitNapa Valley (Coombsville)201996
Antica, Townsend Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Atlas Peak)201996
Arietta, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201996
AXR, Sleeping Lady Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201996
Bevan Cellars, Beckstoffer Dr Crane Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201996
Chappellet, Pritchard Hill Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201996
Darioush, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201996
Justice, Blind Justice, Beckstoffer To Kalon VineyardNapa Valley (Oakville)201996
Lithology, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201996
Melka Estates, Metisse, Martinez VineyardNapa Valley201996
Merryvale, ProfileNapa Valley201996
Newton, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Mt Veeder)201996
Oakville Ranch, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201996
Patria, Oakville Ranch Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201996
Quintessa, Estate RedNapa Valley (Rutherford)201996
Robert Craig, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Howell Mountain)201996
Round Pond, Louis Bovet Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201996
Roy EstateNapa Valley201996
Silverado Vineyards, Solo Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201996
The Debate, Denali Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201996
Vice Versa, Beckstoffer Dr Crane VineyardNapa Valley201996
Vineyard 7 & 8, Estate Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Spring Mountain)201996
Zakin Wines, Estate Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Howell Mountain)201996
Baldacci Family Vineyards, Black Label Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201995
Ballard Vineyard, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Spring Mountain)201995
Ballentine, Pocai Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Calistoga)201995
Barnett, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Spring Mountain)201995
Black Stallion, Limited Release Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Bravante Vineyards, Stone Ridge Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Howell Mountain)201995
Canard Vineyard, Estate Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Calistoga)201995
Carter Cellars, The OG, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Chimney Rock, SLD Estate Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201995
Clockwise, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Yountville)201995
Ehlers Estate, 1886 Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (St Helena)201995
Experience, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Fairchild Estate, Stones No 2Napa Valley201995
Farella, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Coombsville)201995
Foley Johnson, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201995
Gibbs, Three Clones Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (St Helena)201995
Grgich Hills Estate, Selection Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Yountville)201995
Howell at the Moon, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Howell Mountain)201995
Italics Winegrowers, Estate Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Coombsville)201995
J Lohr, Carol's Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (St Helena)201995
John Anthony, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Lobo, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Atlas Peak)201995
Louis M Martini, Winemaker's Selection Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Merus, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Newton, Single-Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Spring Mountain)201995
Nichelini Family Winery, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Chiles Valley)201995
Smith Devereux, Nancy's Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oak Knoll)201995
Sodhani, Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (St Helena)201995
SR Tonella Cellars, Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Fay Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201995
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, SLV Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201995
Stone the Crows, Three Twins Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Stringer Cellars, Ghost Block Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Yountville)201995
Terra Valentine, Foretell Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Spring Mountain)201995
The Vice, Batch 60 Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201995
Theorize, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201995
Aileron Estates, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Amici Cellars, Morisoli Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201994
AXR, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Cardinale, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Clos Pegase, Hommage Tenma Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Calistoga)201994
Davies Vineyards, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (St Helena)201994
Diamond Creek, Gravelly Meadow Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Diamond Creek, Volcanic Hill Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Etude, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Fairchild Estate, Stones No 1Napa Valley201994
Freemark Abbey, Cabernet BoschéNapa Valley (Rutherford)201994
Freemark Abbey, Sycamore Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201994
Gentleman Farmer Wines, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oak Knoll)201994
Harbison, Pony ExpressNapa Valley (Oakville)201994
Harbison, The TrailNapa Valley (Oakville)201994
Jericho Canyon, SolairNapa Valley201994
JH Wheeler, Beckstoffer Georges III Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
JH Wheeler, Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
JH Wheeler, Vine Hill Ranch VIneyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Lail Vineyards, J Daniel CuvéeNapa Valley201994
Lokoya, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Spring Mountain)201994
Lokoya, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Mt Veeder)201994
Louis M Martini, Stagecoach Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Moone-Tsai, Cor LeonisNapa Valley201994
MR, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Mt Brave, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Mt Veeder)201994
Paul Hobbs, Beckstoffer Dr Crane Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Purlieu, Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201994
Roy Estate, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Salvestrin, Dr Crane Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (St Helena)201994
Schrader Cellars, Beckstoffer Georges III Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201994
Schrader Cellars, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Schrader Cellars, Old Sparky, Beckstoffer To KalonNapa Valley201994
Schrader Cellars, RBS, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
Stewart, Nomad Beckstoffer Dr Crane VineyardNapa Valley201994
Swanson, Alexis Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
The Debate, Newton Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201994
The Vineyard House, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201994
Tor, Tierra Roja Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201994
Tor, Vine Hill Ranch Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201994
Turnbull, Fortuna Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201994
Acumen, Peak Estate Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Amlés Wines, ReflectionistNapa Valley201993
AXR, Proprietary RedNapa Valley201993
Beau Vigne, Juliet Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Beaulieu Vineyard, Winemaker's Selection Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201993
Clos du Val, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Clos Pegase, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Covenant, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Covert, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Coombsville)201993
Crossbarn, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Dakota Shy, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Davies Vineyards, JDNapa Valley (Diamond Mountain)201993
Detert Family Vineyards, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201993
Faustini Wines, Secret VeilNapa Valley201993
Grieve Family Winery, Double Eagle Red BlendNapa Valley201993
Groth, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201993
Hall, Kathryn Hall Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Julien Fayard, Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Lost Parcels, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Modus Operandi Cellars, Sage Ridge Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Purlieu, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Schrader Cellars, Colesworthy, Beckstoffer Las PiedrasNapa Valley201993
Schrader Cellars, WH, Wappo Hill Vineyard Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201993
Signorello, PadroneNapa Valley201993
Somnium, Estate Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
SR Tonella Cellars, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201993
Taub Family Vineyards, Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
The Setting, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201993
Tierra Roja Vineyards, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201993
Titus Vineyards, Family Estate Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
White Rock Vineyards, Cave Hill Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201993
Flora Springs, TrilogyNapa Valley201992
Gaderian Wines, Henry Ranch Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201992
Girard, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Diamond Mountain)201992
Grand Napa Vineyards, Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201992
Hestan Vineyards, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201992
Louis M Martini, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Howell Mountain)201992
Materra, Vine 1 Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oak Knoll)201992
Pope Valley, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201992
Purlieu, Le Pich Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201992
Quixote Winery, Helmet of MambrinoNapa Valley (Stags Leap District)201992
Schrader Cellars, Double Diamond Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201992
Swanson, Rutherford Neighbors Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201992
Boeschen Vineyards, CarreraNapa Valley (St Helena)201991
Honig, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201991
J McClelland Cellars, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201991
Napa Cellars, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201991
Nemerever Vineyards, Estate Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201991
Peju, Stained Glass Collection Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201991
RD Winery, Hundred Knot Khoai, Oakville Ranch Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201991
Tamber Bey, Estate Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201991
Vine Cliff Winery, Private Stock 16 Rows Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oakville)201991
New Frontier Wine Co, PursuitNapa Valley201990
Rutherford Ranch, Reserve Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201990
Stardust, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201990
Trefethen, Signature Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Oak Knoll)201990

See also

Napa Cabernet 2019: full vintage report and top-scoring wines

Oakville 2019: the top Cabernets from this Napa AVA

Coombsville 2019: top Cabernets from this Napa AVA

Spring Mountain 2019: top Cabernets from this Napa AVA

Rutherford 2019: top Cabernets from this Napa AVA

Howell Mountain 2019: top Cabernets from this Napa AVA

St Helena 2019: top Cabernets from this Napa AVA

Calistoga 2019: top Cabernets from this Napa AVA

Stags Leap District 2019: top Cabernets from this Napa AVA

Other Napa Valley AVAs: top Cabernets from the 2019 vintage

Value Napa Cabernet 2019: the top buys