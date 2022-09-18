AXR, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Napa Valley 2019 100 View Deep layers of gravelly, alluvial loam soils in the 36.4ha Beckstoffer To Kalon vineyard play a critical factor in the low pH levels from Cabernet grapes harvested here, says winemaker Jean Hoefliger. Utterly expressive black cherry and blackberry fruit finds nuanced tobacco and cedar, alongside dried rose petal aromas.A pillar of restraint, this is an elegant side of Beckstoffer To Kalon, with pure and vivid red- and black-toned fruit, ultra fine-grained cedar-rich tannins framed by a lively acidity. Brightens tremendously over several hours, revealing classic graphite, blackberry and black cherry notes layered with baking spices and crushed stones.



Harlan Estate Napa Valley 2019 100 View Tasted with winemaker Cory Empting and director of winegrowing Bob Levy at Harlan Estate. Fresh and approachable, with the elegance and structural integrity to last four or five decades, possibly longer. On the nose, beautiful upfront savouriness reveals cassis notes, cigar box and black olive followed by ripe, fresh black and blue fruit. Mesmerizing depth of flavours, with beautiful creamy black and red berries and a deep vein of earthy minerality. Tannins are angular with impressive grip, while acids are firm and refreshing. The finish is offers nuanced black currants, dark chocolate, enticing tobacco and cedar.



Lithology, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 100 View Proprietor Alejandro Pedro Bulgheroni established this label in 2014. Entirely estate fruit, comprising beautiful rich berry scents, oak, crushed rocks and a saline minerality tinged with dark chocolate. Enveloping, full and broad-shouldered. Saturated dark berry fruit, chocolate layer cake, vanilla and dried herbs de provence round out this Cabernet with its fierce tannins that are nicely integrated.



Screaming Eagle Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 100 View Power and intensity balanced by so much freshness, tension and energy – quite remarkable. Aromas lead with beautifully delineated black and blue fruits, pops of red berries, coupled with fresh violets and rose petals, black liquorice and sagebrush. Broad and mouthfilling with a lovely mid-palate density and ultra-fine-grained tannins that are rounded, long, and focused. Perfectly complete with a long finish punctuated by chaparral, dried herbs and spearmint. Shows the trademark freshness and depth that Screaming Eagle wines offer year after year.



Vine Hill Ranch Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 100 View Fresh, enticing aromas of sappy red and black fruits, leather, sandalwood, cassis, violets and sweet cedar. Gorgeous on entry, brimming with elegance in its finely delineated fruit notes that lead with blackberry, and black cherry morphing into tangy red fruit and currants. Featherweight fine-grained tannins are almost powdery; a wealth of savoury mineral character floods the mid-palate like liquified granite. And it keeps giving, revealing wild herbs, sagebrush, bittersweet chocolate and brown spices. One of the more elegant 2019 Napa Cabs in this concentrated, dark-fruited vintage, with beautiful structure and a freshness that remains present in every single sip.



Bond, Vecina Napa Valley 2019 99 View An east-facing 4.4ha site, just southeast of Bond winery on Oakville’s western foothills. This multidimensional red teems with energy, giving off a savoury black-fruited nose, turning compact on the palate with muscular tannins, hints of blue-toned fruits, and a host of wild herbs redolent of the surrounding live oaks and chaparral. Finishes with rich terracotta earth notes.



Chateau Montelena, The Montelena Estate Napa Valley (Calistoga) 2019 99 View The flagship wine of Chateau Montelena sourced from the winery's estate vineyard adjacent to the chateau near the base of Mount St Helena. Compact and restrained at first; give it some air and good things will come. Bright red-toned fruits and dried wild herb notes are tethered to rich cedar spices. Well-endowed with impressive depth and concentration, particularly evident in the mid-palate which is weighted by crushed stones and earthen minerality. Elongated tannins are crisp while acids are firm and tangy. Those capable of looking past its upfront approachability will be rewarded with patience as this wine will evolve and shine over the next four decades.



Harbison, Horseshoe Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 99 View Philanthropists Joe and Pat Harbison own this estate, which enjoys a border with Oakville’s Screaming Eagle. Horseshoe is the Harbison’s west-facing block, named for all the horseshoes dug up while planting the site for Clone 7 Cabernet. Jean Hoefliger makes the wines. Distinctly different from Pony Express and The Trail, offering a heady aroma of bright ripe strawberries drizzled with a raspberry coulis and a iron-like minerality. Medium-to-full-bodied palate offering succulent red and black fruits, sweet sage, loads of mineral character, and chocolate, underscored by fine, silky tannins. Compelling and utterly seamless, finishing long with flourishes of sandalwood, florals and savoury brown spices.



Schrader Cellars, CCS Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Napa Valley 2019 99 View From the C1 Block of Beckstoffer To Kalon, winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown has worked with these Clone 4 Cabernet vines since 2005. This is a block bottling like many of the Schrader wines. Lush, generous fruit but with structure – all the elements amplified but on equal proportions. Explosive nose of rich black fruits, black olive, dried wild herbs and baking spices. Incredibly textural with pixelated three-dimensional tannins finishing with pops of dried tobacco and purple-red florals. A joy to drink but among the most collectable and cellar worthy wines of the vintage. The 'CCS' on the label refers to the initials of proprietor Carol Colesworthy Schrader.



Tor, Beckstoffer To Kalon Napa Valley 2019 99 View Tor Kenward's longtime winemaker Jeff Ames has produced a beautifully tight-knit wine here that will serve as a benchmark for this iconic vineyard in decades to come. Rich and heady aromas of elegant red- and black-toned fruits, crushed stones, earth, tobacco and chocolate, all of which comes together on the palate in perfect harmony. Palate-etching tannins frames the weighty, saturated dark fruits, which mingle with sweet cedar, herbs and crushed cocoa nibs. The alcohol is marvellously balanced by a firm backbone of refreshing acidity, and the fruit-driven finish is endless. A real tour de force. Just 10 barrels made.



Accendo Cellars Napa Valley 2019 98 View Tasted with Bart Araujo at Wheeler Farms, the 'Rolls Royce of custom crush facilities', as described by Accendo winemaker Nigel Kinsman. Bart and wife Daphne established Wheeler Farms after selling their Araujo Estate (now Eisele Vineyard) to the Artemis Group. Grapes are sourced from Vine Hill Ranch, Sleeping Lady in Rutherford, Eco Tone (a former Abreu property), and a site on Diamond Mountain formerly known as Reverie. Generous blackberry fruit aromas are tinged with wild herbs and heady cedar spices. Broad and expansive on the palate with saturated dark fruit, cassis, graphite and wild herbs. Rustic, elongated tannins glide to a savoury finish.



Ad Vivum, Sleeping Lady Vineyard Napa Valley (Yountville) 2019 98 View The personal project of winemaker Chris Phelps of Inglenook. Since his days at Dominus in the 1990s, he continues to show a deft hand with Cabernet Sauvignon. Grapes are sourced entirely from the Sleeping Lady vineyard in Yountville. Seductively fresh, giving up earth, black fruit, dried thyme and brown baking spices with hints of tobacco. Full-bodied on entry, striking a lovely balance between saturated black and blue-toned fruit with savoury wild herbs, conifer and earth, just hinting at spearmint, and bolstered by fine-grained tannins and a firm acid backbone. Long, layered and cellarworthy.



Baker & Hamilton, Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 98 View Powerfully aromatic black fruits, dried herbs, dark-roast coffee beans, toasty oak and dried flowers. Full-throttle, structured and dense, with firm, elongated tannins and compact black-toned fruits, scorched earth, iron shavings and crushed cocoa nibs. A long finish of brandied spiced cherries. Since 1995, Lokoya has produced Cabernet from the Veeder Peak Estate at 548m on the western ridges of the Mayacamas Mountains.



Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private Reserve Napa Valley 2019 98 View A blend of Cabernet grapes from vineyards including Artalade on Pritchard Hill, Denali, V Madrone and Sleeping Lady in Yountville. Sensational aromas lift from the glass, revealing lofty tobacco, vanilla and ripe black fruits. Layered and quite dense palate with expressive red and black fruit framed by fine-grained, silky tannins and supported by a core of fresh acidity that keeps everything light on its feet. Most impressive is how accessible the wine is in its youth, but it clearly bears the structure, fruit density, and natural acidity to cellar for a long while. A tour de force winemaker Jean Hoefliger.



Cliff Lede, Poetry Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 98 View After 21 months in 80% new French oak barrels, this Cabernet blend was selected from the best lots of Cliff Lede's Poetry Vineyard. Superbly elegant, with savoury dark berry aromas, lavender and dried sage, a hint of smoke and grilled meat. Off-the-charts richness that unfolds in seductive, silken waves of sweet, ripe black and blue fruits. A seamless integration of mid-palate fruit weight with building tannins that are fine-grained, almost feathery, framed by a refreshing bit firm acid backbone. A Cabernet with real gravitas and dimension. Showing beautifully now, it will unwind in great fashion over the long haul.



Corison Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 98 View A hedonistic, decadent Napa Cab from winemaker Philippe Melka. Teeming with dark black fruits, dried herbs and crushed rose petals. Powerful and chewy, with expressive high-toned flavours of black cherry liqueur, violets and crème de cassis, but there is plenty of freshness and lift to keep coming back for more. Co-proprietors Stephan Cretier and Stephany Maillery assumed stewardship of Roy Estate in mid 2017 and have begun expanding this historic vineyard.



Covenant, Solomon Lot 70 Napa Valley 2019 98 View Though he doesn't list the site on his label, winemaker Nigel Kinsman, who co-owns this label with his wife Shea, sources the fruit from Sleeping Lady Vineyard in Yountville. The Clone 22 Cabernet was previously sold to the late Denis Malbec. Exotic aromas of dried rose petals and Moroccan spices, all emerging on the palate that shows beautiful delineation of flavours from cherry to blackberry and blueberry fruits. Very pointed, ultra-fine tannins have an almost powdery sensation. The finish is seamless, revealing herbs, black olive, tobacco and heady cedar spices.



Dalla Valle Vineyards, Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 98 View Deep, dark and alluring nose of black fruit, rich cedar and cigar box. Well-built, beautiful and balanced, with deeply concentrated, yet fresh and ripe flavours of blackberry, cassis and fleshy plum, unspooling with lifted acidity, tobacco, wet slate, river stones, dark chocolate and an endless finish. A delicious wine that is framed by very fine and elegant tannins, almost powdery. Finishes with energy and freshness. A joy to drink. Biodynamic.



Davies Vineyards, J Davies Napa Valley (Diamond Mountain) 2019 98 View Baked cherries, caramel and oak spices arouse the senses and emerge on the palate, building fruit layers of blueberry and juicy cherry. Soft tannins and low acidity couple with a long caramel-driven finish. An easy-drinking red for the near-term.



Diamond Creek, Red Rock Terrace Napa Valley 2019 98 View Vines rooted in Aiken loam soils on Spring Mountain are surrounded by conifer and redwoods. It is the ripest of the Bond wines, very compact, only hinting at black fruit aromas and forest floor notes. Rich, black, satiny fruit, olive and dark chocolate are framed by long, sappy tannins and crisp acids. Dark, brooding and muscular. Delicious now, with decades to go.



Inglenook, Rubicon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 98 View A glowing representation of Beckstoffer To Kalon Cabernet with a classic nose of blackcurrant, graphite and new cedar oak. Full-bodied and richly layered with immensely concentrated black fruit flavours that are pure silk on the palate. Satiny, ultra-fine tannins make this almost too easy to drink, while decadent melted chocolate notes merge with baking spices to complete this scrumptious wine. As it opens, the wine begins to reveal a mineral elegance that is iron-like, along with pretty red florals and finishing with crème de cassis and herbs. A real collector wine.



JH Wheeler Napa Valley 2019 98 View With 20 months' ageing in new French oak barrels, this unfiltered and unfined 100% Cabernet leads with brandied cherries and red-toned floral notes. Weighty palate with emerging strawberry and raspberry fruit notes joined by in-bloom roses, while woody tannins build and resolves with a spearmint note through the tart, berry-driven finish.



Julien Fayard, Sleeping Lady Napa Valley (Yountville) 2019 98 View A 4.4ha site on a knoll of the valley floor with iron-rich fractured volcanic soils made from 'hillside parent material', says Bob Levy, director of winemaking. Here is a wine that hits so many notes, every one nicely delineated, beginning with savoury black olive and wild herb aromas tinged with vanilla and cedar. The first sip reveals blackberry and red berry fruits, cigar box and minerality. Sculpted tannins etch themselves into the upper palate, while the mid-palate is all crushed stones. A real freshness takes hold through a long finish that hints at crushed coffee beans, turned earth and dried flowers.



Kinsman Eades , La Voleuse du Chagrin Napa Valley (Calistoga) 2019 98 View From a 0.55ha plot adjacent to Eisele Vineyard comes this 100% Cabernet by Nigel Kinsman. Incredibly lavish nose of cedar, wild herbs and tobacco. Full-bodied, rich and layered with blackberry and blueberry fruit, crushed stones and herbs, supported by a mouthcoating framework of pixelated tannins and a finish that goes on and on.



Lail Vineyards, Blueprint Napa Valley 2019 98 View Very sophisticated nose of dark berry fruit, cast-iron shavings, toasty cedar and herb de provence nuances. A full-throttle Cabernet that is tight knit and focused, oozing with inky black and blue fruit, a wealth of savoury baking spices and pixelated tannins. All balanced by a beam of acidity and tinged with pine forest, earth, a touch of caramel and crushed cocoa nibs. Offers a lot of upfront pleasure and will continue to reward in the coming decades.



Levy & McClellan, Red Wine Napa Valley 2019 98 View Longtime Harlan winemaker Bob Levy prefers the oak profile of Taransaud for his personal project which includes Cabernet Franc and a splash of Merlot sourced from his 2.5ha estate site, planted in 1999 in the western hills above Calistoga. The wine is aged up to 30 months in oak. Pure beautiful pristine black fruit meets baking spices of dried cumin and sage, alongside classic graphite and new-wood cedar spice. Saturated dark black and blue fruit is supported by textural fine-grained tannins that are long. Fresh and compact, this is one for the long haul. Released in spring 2023.



Lokoya Napa Valley (Howell Mountain) 2019 98 View Incredibly rich and opulent. Sumptuous aromas of ripe cassis, boysenberry, blackberry and mountain herbs. The incredibly vivid dark berry fruit – deep and penetrating – is accompanied by a tapestry of granular mountain tannins that are long and laced with a saline minerality. The finish reveals a plethora of pie spices, blueberry compote, chocolate and very fine oak. A powerhouse Cabernet that is pleasure-packed.



O'Shaughnessy Estate, Napa Valley (Howell Mountain) 2019 98 View Incredibly fresh, with a savoury aromatic lift, packed with black and red fruits, black olive and spearmint, which follows through on the palate. Ample crushed stone minerality and grippy acidity are balanced by super-fine tannins. Plenty of drive, tension and energy to cellar several decades.



Pahlmeyer, Proprietary Red Napa Valley 2019 98 View Leads with decadent blueberry fruit, seductive oak spices and dried herbs. Rich and concentrated on the palate with blackberry, cherry, cassis and blackcurrants with scorched earth notes. Fine-grained tannins, crushed stones and a saline finish round out this terrific Cabernet, which is sourced from the Perraus Block 2 in the Montagna Estate on Pritchard Hill. Larry Fairchild established the label in 2011 with Philippe Melka.



Paul Hobbs Napa Valley (Coombsville) 2019 98 View Brandied cherry, caramel, earth and violets give way to a medium-bodied, plush red marked by a streak of vanilla that pierces the juicy red and black-toned fruit characters. A touch herbaceous on a spicy finish.



Robert Mondavi, The Reserve To Kalon Vineyard Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 98 View From the Tensch vineyard in Oakville next to Screaming Eagle. Incredibly dense and concentrated with massive power, energy and drive. Deep dark berry fruit along with blue-toned and violet florals just leap from the glass. Every sip delivers more decadent dark fruit with precision and clarity of flavours, framed by intricate and sculpted tannins. Plenty of tension on a long finish tinged with a note of spearmint. Has real wow factor.



Spottswoode Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 98 View This biodynamically produced (certified from the 2020 vintage) red offers vividly bright aromas of ripe strawberry, sagebrush, coriander cream and cedar. Silken waves of red berry fruit, leather, brown spices and featherweight fine-grained tannins glide to a long finish punctuated by deep saline mineral notes. The epitome of elegance and beauty supported by such a firm backbone of juicy acidity as to age beautifully over time.



Stags' Leap, The Leap Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 98 View From Mole Hill Vineyard on Howell Mountain, Heimark in Calistoga, Vine Hill Ranch in Oakville and Steltzner in Stags Leap. Each site is vinified separately with racking every six months and blended for up to 12 months before bottling. Alluring black fruit aromas with dried herbs and cedar spice. Full-bodied with rich, decadent layers of blackberry and black cherry to pops of blue fruit all woven around rich spices supported by cedar-plank tannins. A lot of joy here.



The Debate, Montagna Artalade Napa Valley 2019 98 View Intricate aromas of kirsch, tobacco, potpourri, pine forest, and smoky cedar. Massively powerful and concentrated dark fruit gives buoyancy to this brooding Cabernet. Firm, fine woody tannins lay a solid foundation for a wine that keeps giving through layers of wet river stones, underbrush, herbs, dried currants and walnut husks. A very precise wine with the freshness of a cool, crisp Spring Mountain morning.



The Setting, Glass Slipper Vineyard Napa Valley (Coombsville) 2019 98 View In Jessie Katz’s signature fashion, he’s made one of the more opulent styles of Coombsville Cabernet from the Glass Slipper vineyard. The nose is rich with high-toned cast-iron mineral notes, fresh, ripe dark berry fruit, deep loamy earth and rich toasty oak spices. The palate is deeply concentrated with saturated red and black fruits framed by long, satiny tannins that resolve beautifully. For all its power and density it remains surprising light through a finish lifted by refreshing acidity and finishes with flourishes of spicy herbal notes tinged with salted dark chocolate, iron shavings and earth. A six-litre bottle of this 2019 Cabernet sold for $1m at a US charity auction.



AXR, Flagship Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 97 View A barrel selection of the best lots from this Oakville vineyard, only offered in magnum and larger formats. Inspired by Fred Schrader's love of cigars, his wife Carol named the cuvée and also designed the label. A complete wine with loads of saturated black fruits, wild crushed herbs, three-dimensional pixelated tannins, tobacco spices, and a finish that goes for miles. Big, bold, and delicious; a real collector's item.



Bella Oaks, Proprietary Red Wine Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 97 View Lovely red- and black-toned fruit nose with tobacco spices and sweet cedar. One of the most well-knit wines in the portfolio: very fine-grained, elegant and precise tannins supporting blackcurrants, blackberry and plum, with chocolate nuances and a wonderful thread of minerality. Finishes long with pops of red florals and blue fruits. 304 cases produced, by winemaker Nigel Kinsman.



Bond, Melbury Napa Valley 2019 97 View From Block 3B at Vine Hill Ranch. Ethereal dark fruit and rich oak spices aromas lead to a satiny, ripe palate of black cherry, blackberry and plum with graphite, cassis, wild herbs and earthy chocolate. Fine lacy tannins dusty minerals linger through the finish.



Bond, Pluribus Napa Valley 2019 97 View Powerful, heady aromas of dense dark fruits and rich oak spices, accompanied by pie crust and baker's chocolate. Full-bodied with compact black and blueberry fruit notes, ground dark-roasted coffee beans, scorched earth and crushed stones. Massive sculpted tannins etch themselves into every corner of the palate and resolve nicely with mouthwatering freshness. Plenty of tension and energy. Built for the long haul.



Bond, Quella Napa Valley 2019 97 View A rich 100% Cabernet sourced from valley floor sites in Coombsville, Oakville and St Helena. Full-bodied with a line of freshness that accentuates the decadent blackberry, black plum and dense blue fruit flavours, seasoned with lavish oak spices, before a long, intriguing finish of red and violet florals.



Bond, St Eden Napa Valley 2019 97 View Winemaker Jean Hoefliger sources grapes from the Denali Vineyard and V Madrone in St Helena, Furtado and Sleeping Lady in Yountville, and Ballard Vineyards on Spring Mountain. Restrained on the nose at first, with subtle dark fruits coated in fine graham cracker crumb, sweet cedar and chocolate. But the wine builds on the palate revealing dried strawberry, ripe boysenberry and traces of blue fruit, herbs and mineral flourishes, enrobed in palate-etching tannins. A tremendous wine.



Cliff Lede, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 97 View A joint project between consultant winemakers Michel Rolland and Jean Hoefliger. Hoefliger chooses the grapes, harvests and ferments the wine, and Rolland joins for blending sessions. Fruit comes from the Sleeping Lady and Denali vineyards plus a secret site. Lavish aromas of violets, blue fruits and sweet cedar. The palate rides waves of saturated black fruit and brown spices, tethered by fine-grained tannins and savoury baking spice oak notes. 700 cases made in 2019, building great momentum since the first 2010 release.



Dalecio Family Wines, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Coombsville) 2019 97 View Heady aromas of beautiful brown spices, raspberry, boysenberry, leather and tobacco with the nuances of smoky clove, crushed wild herbs and cinnamon. More of the same unfolds on the palate, framed by burly tannins with grit, and finishing with intense pops of red and violet florals. A tremendously poised red with plenty of vivacity and complexity in youth that will only deepen with time in the bottle.



De Negoce, Lot 250 Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 97 View One of Napa Valley's most iconic wines, today produced by Trevor Durling, only the fourth winemaker to follow in the footsteps of the great André Tchelistcheff. Recent vintages have been very compact on release, revealing very little of the immense complexity and deliciousness that they are capable of evolving into. This 2019 is no exception. Reticent on the nose with fresh cedar, wild herbs and blackberry fruit. Full, round and robust palate with saturated black and blueberry fruit, currants, graphite and coffee bean. Weighty but with tremendous tension and energy.



Ehlers Estate, Jean Leducq Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 97 View An explosive Cabernet from the Beckstoffer Dr Crane Vineyard made by Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky. Very high-toned aromas of red currants, tobacco and a spicy cedar herbaceousness from the new oak. Shows restraint and finesse on the palate with ripe juicy plum, cherry and succulent blackberry fruits. Ultra-fine tannins and dusty, pulverised stone minerality leads to a satisfying finish.



Fairchild Estate, Stones No 3 Napa Valley 2019 97 View Gravelly Meadow is a 2ha estate vineyard on Diamond Mountain, today owned by the Rouzaud family of Maison Louis Roederer. Loads of ripe, fresh blackberry fruit, raspberry, lifted purple florals, vanilla and wet stone aromas. You can sense the power and depth of this wine immediately even though it remains featherweight on the satiny palate. The tannins are firm and boysenberry fruit is accented by cinnamon, graphite and dark chocolate. Showcases the upfront drinkability of the vintage but has the structure for long-term ageing.



Faust, The Pact Napa Valley (Coombsville) 2019 97 View From winemaker Christopher Tynan, this Beckstoffer To Kalon Cabernet leads with heady red-toned fruit, vanilla, herbs and heavy oak spices. Saturated red and black fruit flavours flood the palate, supported by featherweight tannins framed by chocolatey nuances, savoury wild herbs, toasty oak and earth tones. The wine has the structure for long ageing. Only time in the cellar will tell if it nicely sheds its baby fat and becomes something wholly intriguing.



Girard Napa Valley (Calistoga) 2019 97 View The personal project of winemaker Nigel Kinsman and his wife, Shea. The name is derived from their surnames. Their first vintage was 2016 and the wines are currently made at Wheeler Farms in St Helena. Sourced from the rugged Diamond Mountain vineyard that used to be named Reverie, high above Diamond Creek's Red Rock Terraces vineyard. Co-fermented Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. An extremely bright nose of dark black fruits and wild herbs with pops of vanilla and sweet cedar. Loads of concentration on the palate with burly mountain tannins through which juicy black cherry, plum and black currants emerge, tinged with graphite and mountain herbs, evolving into the blue-fruit spectrum with dried violets, crème de cassis and elegant minerality after time in the glass. A heady, contemplative red.



Grounded Wine Co, Steady State by Josh Phelps Napa Valley 2019 97 View A velvety Cabernet packed with dark rich raspberry, cherry and blackberry fruit with pops of spearmint and eucalyptus. Elegant on the palate with emerging cocoa notes and blueberry brightness. Building tannins with a firm backbone of acidity. Red Rock Terrace is an iron-rich, rocky 2.8ha north-facing site on the Diamond Creek Estate.



Joseph Phelps, Napa Valley 2019 97 View Consultant winemaker Julien Fayard's own label. Sourced entirely from Sleeping Lady vineyard in Yountville. Inky black fruits and cedar spices lift out of the glass. Full, enveloping and layered with dark black fruits and cedar spice, black olive and white pepper, with a gamey note. Robust tannins have a powerful grip, giving way to crushed rock and long sweet-fruited finish.



Kinsman Eades, Anjea Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Yountville) 2019 97 View Harbison has 5ha of vines in prime Oakville terroir, bordering Screaming Eagle and Dalla Valle. (Joe and Pat Harbison produced JP Harbison wines from 1998 to 2007 – auction wines that raised over $3m for children’s charities.) Today, Jean Hoefliger is consultant winemaker and the grapes for this bottling come from the most northerly blocks. Enticing boysenberry, crushed minerals, tobacco and cedar aromas. Beautifully polished and full-bodied palate with fine tannins, fresh acidity and layers of juicy plum, sage and cocoa.



Kinsman Eades, Rhadamanthus Napa Valley (Diamond Mountain) 2019 97 View Showcasing the lovely freshness of high-elevation Mt Veeder grapes. Vivid boysenberry and mulberry fruits give way to mountain herbs, dusty minerals and rich toasty cedar. A compact wine revealing black-fruited flavours and savoury herbal nuances alongside sculpted tannins that are pixelated and mouthcoating. An impressively long finish of iron shavings, baked agave and dried chaparral.



Larkmead, Solari Napa Valley 2019 97 View A 100% Cabernet from this noted St Helena site that gets plenty of sunshine and warmth. Fresh and inviting aromas of opulent black fruit, sun-scorched wild herbs, iron shaving and flashy oak spices. Broad and mouthfilling blackberry, blueberry compote, crème de cassis, and red currants threaded by tannins that build through a pretty herbs and espresso finish. Juicy acidity helps keep everything light and in balance.



Merryvale, Merryvale Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 97 View Winemaker Sean Capiaux has crafted this Howell Mountain staple for more than two decades. In 2019, he's made a knockout! Explosive aromas of ripe, black fruit, wild mountain sage, turned earth and toasty oak. Enveloping on the palate with an intricate mix of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry fruit moving quickly into more savoury notes of crushed stones, cassis, wildflowers. Finishing long and with vibrancy and lift. A powerful core of firm fine-grained tannins are nicely integrated. Great cellar potential.



Newton, The Puzzle Napa Valley 2019 97 View Crafted by winemaker Dan Petroski, who passed the torch to Avery Heelan in 2021. This was aged 18 months in mostly new French oak. Tremendously savoury and alluring aromas of black olive, baked clay, garrigue and brown scorched earth. Silken layers of blackberry, juicy plums and red currants find espresso beans and a lively vein of blood orange-like acidity. Perfectly integrated tannins that are fine-grained and precise. All built to a lavender-tinged finish. From Napa Green Certified vines.



Patel Napa Valley 2019 97 View This wine has proved to be one of Napa's longest-lived reds, capable of cellaring many decades. If its nose is characteristically reticent, that is to be expected, but the upfront appeal of the vintage shows in the vivid ripe cherry and boysenberry fruit aromas that are laced with vanilla, graphite and cedar. Expansive on the palate with energy and poise, showcasing red and black fruits, savoury herbs, brown spices, and a crushed stone salinity. Very fine, pixelated tannins resolve in a long spicy finish that builds with notes of chocolate and crushed flowers.



Paul Hobbs, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 97 View A 100% Cabernet Sauvignon from the Jericho Canyon Vineyard in Calistoga, barrel fermented and aged 22 months in French oak. Fragrant blackcurrants, pine, crushed stones, clove and dried purple flowers. The impressive depth is matched by firm, fine-grained tannins, a vibrant acid lift and a long finish punctuated by dark chocolate and mint. Just 50 cases made. Made by Nicholas Bleecher and consultant Michel Rolland.



Rombauer Napa Valley 2019 97 View Explosive dark black fruit aromas mingle with black olive, ground coffee and walnut husks. A mix of Darnajou and Taransaud barrels deliver toasty cedar and espresso accents, while fine-grained, firm tannins support lacy dark fruit and tangy blood orange acidity on a long, satisfying finish.



Smith-Madrone Napa Valley (Spring Mountain) 2019 97 View Philippe Melka has worked with this earlier-ripening Pritchard Hill site, farmed by Mike Wolf, since 2008. The soils are iron-like and a big replant occured about 10 years ago. Incredibly giving nose of dense, dark, black-toned fruits tinged with black olive. On the palate the wine boasts deep concentration but through a distinct vein of freshness, making it almost too easy to drink. Black and blue-toned fruits, creme-de-cassis and wild savoury herbs round out this lavish red boasting fine-grained tannins and a finished marked by crushed stones and earth.



Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Artemis Napa Valley 2019 97 View Powerful aromas of red and black fruits, are tempered by garrigue, and oak. Full and rich, with decadent black cherry and chocolate drizzled with raspberry coulis. Underneath the wealth of fruit weight, the wine builds with firm tannins and leads to a chalky mineral finish. The winemaker is Philippe Melka. Co-proprietors Stephan Cretier and Stephany Maillery assumed stewardship of Roy Estate in mid-2017 and have begun thoughtfully expanding the footprint of the historic vineyard. Combined with the construction of expansive new infrastructure across the estate, the future is looking bright. Collectors, this is one to watch.



Stony Hill Napa Valley 2019 97 View Winemaker Nigel Kinsman prefers to harvest in phases, making several passes in each vineyard, picking clusters that are ripe and co-fermenting varieties that are ready to go. The result is a seamless integration of fruit tannins with a melding of aromas and flavours. A lovely nose of bright fruit and savoury spice, red florals, and that classic Rutherford dust lift from the glass. Layers of dark black fruits with deep saturation provide a canopy under which rich cedar spice, dried herbs and dried violets eventually emerge. This is an extremely well-knit Cabernet: long and lean yet well-endowed.



Tayson Pierce, Stagecoach Vineyard Napa Valley 2019 97 View From the Melbury vineyard off Greenfield Road above St Helena. Soils are of oceanic origins with fine quality clay which Bob Levy, director of winegrowing, says 'gives the wine silkiness'. Indeed, the mid-palate weight is generous, with a sumptuous texture, rich tannins and ripe red cherry, plum and boysenberry fruit notes, echoing generous aromas tinged with wild herbs that emerge on the palate as dried wild sage and red florals. The finish is long and punctuated by chocolate and crushed stones.



Turnbull, Amoenus Vineyard Napa Valley (Calistoga) 2019 97 View The Quella property is on well-draining sandy soils, dotted by rounded river cobble and volcanic ash just off Taplin Road, one ridgeline southeast of Melbury. Very beautiful dark fruit and savoury tobacco notes fly out of the glass, touched by cedar spices. Elegant boysenberry, plum and subtle spearmint notes offer freshness and lift, opening to darker toned fruits and brown spices. Fierce tannins are sharpened by firm acidity and the long finish reveals red and black currants.



Accendo Cellars, Laurea Napa Valley 2019 96 View From a historic vineyard planted on an old creek bed – 'killer dirt', says winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. Heady aromas of black fruit, crushed wild herbs, graphite and dried lavender. Classic Rutherford dusty mineral notes lead an opulent palate, saturated with dense black fruits, coffee bean notes, tangy blood orange freshness, hints of chocolate and fine-grained tannins. Tremendously pleasing.



Alpha Omega, Beckstoffer Georges III Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 96 View Another historic site and another opulent wine from Thomas Rivers Brown. Cabernet clone 337 delivers a fresh, high-toned, juicy red teeming with black fruit, black pepper and toasty cedar. Lush dark fruit is round and rich on the palate, framed by ultra-fine, satiny tannins and tangy blood orange acidity.



Amlés Wines, Portrait Napa Valley (Coombsville) 2019 96 View Bright cranberry and raspberry aromas are tinged with dusty minerals, kirsch and oak spice. Candied red berry fruit floods the molten chocolate palate, supported by pronounced oak. There’s plenty of energy driving this red, which needs time to unwind and shedding some of its youthful ripeness for more savoury notes. All signs suggest they will in another five to seven years.



Antica, Townsend Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Atlas Peak) 2019 96 View From Piero Antinori's 9.7ha Townsend Vineyard planted at 487m and overlooking Rector Canyon. Bright red berry fruit is tinged with cinnamon spices on the nose, while the palate is full of vibrancy and energy, revealing layers of sweet spices, garrigue, red and black fruit, and racy, naturally zippy acidity which offsets the powerful and burly mountain tannins.



Arietta, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 96 View Lavish toasty oak spices mingle with toffee and brandied fruit aromas. The silky palate reveals juicy blackberry and blueberry compote, balanced by emerging savoury notes of scorched earth and sun-dried herbs. The robust cedary tannins lead to a cinder toffee oak finish. Even if a bit heavy on the oak, the density of the fruit and ample freshness balance this delicious red.



AXR, Sleeping Lady Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 96 View Winemaker Jean Hoefliger began working with Sleeping Lady Vineyard during his tenure at Alpha Omega before it appeared as a vineyard designate on the label. A richly scented wine showcasing boysenberry, strawberry and wild sage. Loads of sweet cedar tannins flood the palate, then resolve in layers of elegant red and black fruit flavours marked by traces of chocolate and pie spice. Long and lean with a featherweight mouthfeel and impeccable fruit integrity.



Bevan Cellars, Beckstoffer Dr Crane Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 96 View Alluring, vivid herbal aromas are tinged with brown baking spices, red berry fruit and new wood cedar. This Cabernet is remarkably plush, with soft, warming flavours of cherry cobbler and overripe plums that turns to blueberry and black cherry. Chocolate hints emerge with tobacco and vanilla. The tannins are so long and seamlessly integrated as if they're non-existent. This will impress over the long haul.



Chappellet, Pritchard Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 96 View Chappellet's longtime winemaker Phil Titus turns out yet another power-packed Cabernet, which leads with aromas of candied violets, blueberry preserves and brandy-soaked blackberries, followed by earth, cedar and chaparral. Intense layered flavours of silken black fruit, rich brown spices, turned earth, pastis and heady cedar are supported by long beams of powerful mountain tannins, all framed by a mineral-driven finish accented with mocha.



Darioush, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 96 View Jérôme Chéry, longtime winemaker for Saintsbury, and Littorai before that, makes this wine for Jeff Durham, whose family has farmed vines in the Oak Knoll District since the 1980s and fellow 'gentleman farmer' Joe Wolosz. From the Red Hen Vineyard, this has dark brooding black fruit aromas marked by cedar, graphite, tobacco and vanilla. Satiny black fruit glides across the palate, wrapped in elegant tannins – juicy and giving through a long chocolate-tinged finish.



Justice, Blind Justice, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 96 View The George III signature is more savoury, and this dried spice character shows on the nose, along with black and red fruits and tobacco. Full-bodied and seamless palate with inky black berries, rich potting soil, crushed stones and cocoa powder. Plenty of tension and energy helps keep everything lifted. Winemaker Philippe Melka prefers to source from the western side of the site, close to Caymus. Associate winemaker Maayan Koschitzky explains that the soils here are more gravelly and less heavy and therefore drain better



Lithology, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 96 View Joe and Pat Harbison work with consultant winemaker Jean Hoefliger. The vineyard blocks for The Trail are near the front of the property closest to the Silverado Trail. This is the darkest, most brooding, most powerful of the three estate wines. Incredibly rich aromas of black fruits, ground coffee, caramel and baked clay. Silky palate with deeply concentrated blueberry, cherry liqueur, liquorice and dark chocolate, elongated tannins and a tapestry of dried herbs peppered with brown spices.



Melka Estates, Metisse, Martinez Vineyard Napa Valley 2019 96 View Alluring and fresh, leading with heady violet florals, leather, baking spices, espresso and pink peppercorn. A lush and creamy texture reveals sweet dark fruit, clove and bittersweet chocolate with building tannins that are long and satiny. A real beauty. From his urban winery in Berkeley, California, winemaker Jeff Morgan has scoured Napa for prime sources and found a winning combination with grapes from the Francis Mahoney vineyard in Carneros along with his expert attention to detail. He also plays a mean saxophone – and this Cabernet is like a cool jazz solo from Stan Getz.



Merryvale, Profile Napa Valley 2019 96 View The third vintage from Nigel Kinsman, one of Napa's most precise, cerebral winemakers. Pretty violets waft out of the glass accompanied by blueberry and earthy minerals. It's an iron fist in a velvet glove, showing saturated blackberry and blueberry with tobacco, graphite and cassis. Framed by grippy redcurrant acidity and flourishes of chocolate. Will be released in autumn 2023.



Newton, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Mt Veeder) 2019 96 View From winemaker Michael Eddy sourced from vines first planted in 1995, grown above 365m on volcanic basalt soils; 535 cases made. Real intention here, showing tremendous elegance and purity of high-elevation fruit. Full-bodied mulberry, plum and cherry mingling with dried thyme, sweet sage, cinnamon and clove. Building tannins are fine-grained and even the elevated alcohol is balanced by a fresh line of acidity.



Oakville Ranch, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 96 View Alluring aromas of blue berries and violets, with lots of cedar freshness. Round and richly fruited with tremendous saturation and a plethora of cumin and cardamom spice. Very fine grained tannins with excellent grip. A dense, compact red that boasts coiled acidity which will unwind nicely over the next decade. 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, from Julien Fayard.



Patria, Oakville Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 96 View Certified organic estate grapes from this famous vineyard see 21 months' ageing in 60% new French oak. Intense, meaty aromas give way to red and black fruit, dried herbs, wet river stones and loamy earth. Such a gorgeous palate: juicy layers of blackberry, plum, tobacco leaf and sweet cedar underscored by dark chocolate. Muscular tannins are arresting and need more time in bottle.



Quintessa, Estate Red Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 96 View From the heart of Rutherford, made with both organic and Demeter-certified biodynamic grapes. Pure, vibrant aromas of dark berry fruit, liquorice, cassis, cardamom and rich earth. Penetrating to the core, with satiny robes of mixed blue and black fruits, crème de cassis,and a rich tapestry of very long, fine-grained tannins. A beautiful wine, drinking nicely now and should be enjoyed over the next few decades.



Robert Craig, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Howell Mountain) 2019 96 View From a 0.44ha vineyard of well-draining alluvial soils. Aged in 100% new French oak for 21 months, bottled unfined and unfiltered. Richly scented with dark fruit, loamy soil, vivid violet and rose petal notes and coffee beans. Decadent mountain blueberry and mulberry fruit, with mineral underpinnings and chocolaty tannins that are firm, long and muscular. Nicely integrated with pops of wild herbs on the finish. A deliciously pleasing wine. Just six barrels produced.



Round Pond, Louis Bovet Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 96 View Nose of blackberry and raspberry, dried herbs de Provence and red florals. Lovely concentration on the palate, with lacy red fruit, graphite notes, silky tannins and tangy citrus acidity with a long finish. This is fresh and full flavoured with elegance and depth. Very poised in 2019; 325 cases made.



Roy Estate Napa Valley 2019 96 View Seductive crushed cocoa nibs, dark coffee beans, blackberry and boysenberry. Fabulously full. Layered with a wealth of silken red and black-toned fruit flavours, fully supported by long, sturdy, fine tannins that glide effortlessly over the palate. A cascade of salty mineral notes, earth, and dried florals flow through a bright beam of acidity. Long, succulent and complex.



Silverado Vineyards, Solo Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 96 View Jean Hoefliger started The Debate in 2010 with Rob McKay to celebrate social discourse during a meal. They produce Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc wines in the same manner from different terroirs, and the idea is meant to spark conversation about sense of place. Rich dark fruit aromas with fresh mint, chocolate and lavish cedar. Extremely power-packed with structured tannins that have immense grip.



The Debate, Denali Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 96 View Consultants Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky stared working with this label in 2018. Sourced from the southwest corner of the property, in a valley between Bond and Harlan, the wine will be released in 2024. In August 2022 it was very tight, with a core of dark fruit, subtle brown spices and crushed stone minerality. Needs several more years to come together – and it will.



Vice Versa, Beckstoffer Dr Crane Vineyard Napa Valley 2019 96 View One of the most elegant Cabernets of the 2019 vintage. Sourced from various Coombsville sites, this blend of 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Cabernet Franc, 6% Petit Verdot, and 2% Merlot is teeming with minerality, baking spices, toasted cedar and rich red berry aromas. Impressively vibrant, unfolding with fragrant rose petal contrasted by fresh gravelly tones. A dusty tannin backbone is framed by firm acidity, while the round fruit profile is almost buoyant. This will develop lovely complexity over time.



Vineyard 7 & 8, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Spring Mountain) 2019 96 View Fresh and enticing aromas of plums, cherry, blood orange and toasty oak spices. Expansive on entry with deep saturated black fruit. Full bodied with terrific energy and drive and a rich tapestry of mountain tannins that softens with aeration. A lengthy finish is marked by pipe tobacco, cedar, vanilla and smoke. A beautiful cellar-worthy wine.



Zakin Wines, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Howell Mountain) 2019 96 View A really bright and vivid take on the classic Philippe Melka style of expressing refined dark fruit flavours and savoury accents with immense structure. From a 60.7ha site atop Howell Mountain owned by Jonathan and Jan Zakin. Aromas lead with dark berry fruit, wild herbs, black olive and fine oak. Satiny black fruits, cranberry and tangy blood orange with good acidity and burly, mountain tannins.



Baldacci Family Vineyards, Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 95 View From the the Davies family, proprietors of Schramsberg. Here they show a deft hand with Cabernet. Fragrant dark berry fruit, sweet liquorice, delicate wild herbs, toffee and espresso bean notes. Supple dark berry and lighter strawberry-rhubarb fruit, baking spices and chicory, all reveal an expressive wine framed by sinewy mountain tannin and rich toasty oak, with flourishes of cacao and purple florals.



Ballard Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Spring Mountain) 2019 95 View The third vintage produced of this 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced from the Bettinelli family-farmed Upper Range vineyard on the Vaca Mountains, Rancho Pequeño in Oakville, Red Hen in Oak Knoll, Ecotone between Howell Mountain and St Helena, and Franz Hill in Calistoga. Lovely floral notes, dark fruits, graphite and cedar aromas find earthy companion flavours on the palate. Full-bodied with dusty tannins and a penetrating black fruit richness of sweet cassis, green olive nuances and cured meats. Ample energy and poise. 160 cases produced.



Ballentine, Pocai Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Calistoga) 2019 95 View Beautiful purple florals, red and black currants, coffee bean, vanilla, cedar and cocoa nose. Satiny dark berry fruit palate with an ethereal texture – it's rich, powerful and spicy, leading to an iron-like mineral finish, with dark chocolate and clove. Beautiful and balletic with great potential thanks to a rich vein of sanguine Oakville minerality.



Barnett, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Spring Mountain) 2019 95 View Alluring red fruit, candied violets and brown spices on the a dusty mineral nose. Rich, juicy, full-bodied and layered with blueberry and black cherry and plum. Elegant, polished tannins frame a lively wine that's a joy to drink. Made by Thomas Rivers Brown from the Home Ranch Vineyard in Rutherford, the wine is named in honour of matriarch Jan MacDonnell's maiden name, Bovet, which also pays homage to her father's Château Bovet.



Black Stallion, Limited Release Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View Winemaker Jon Emmerich knows exactly what to do with the heritage clones of Cabernet that make up this stunner. It's got all the bells and whistles of a classic Napa Cabernet, with rich aromas of dark berry fruit, elegant dried herb flourishes and pretty purple floral notes. There's a lot of upfront drinking pleasure in this vintage, with very juicy blackberry, plum and blueberry nuances. Dashes of clove, cinnamon, cardamom and intense fine-grained tannins lead to a savoury-spiced finish.



Bravante Vineyards, Stone Ridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Howell Mountain) 2019 95 View Clone 337 of Cabernet is planted on the southwest-facing Denali Vineyard, which overlooks Joseph Phelps Vineyard at 152m. The vines are 10 years old. Lavish purple florals with rich cedar spices. Full-bodied and decadent, revealing layers of redcurrants, tobacco, ripe plums and a rich vein of minerality with seamless, elongated tannins. Finishes with cigar box spice and earth mingled with dried florals.



Canard Vineyard, Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Calistoga) 2019 95 View Carol Schrader's maiden name adorns this block and barrel selection. Full, round and richly layered with dark black fruits, dried herbs, roasted almonds and cured meat, inching into a spearmint note and unspooling with a sanguine mineral quality. There's plenty of tension and energy and the finish is long and lingering.



Carter Cellars, The OG, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View Lovely and lifted aromas of candied violets, dark roasted coffee beans, graham cracker, black-toned fruit, and rich, lavish oak notes. Expansive on entry, offering loads of ripe blue fruit flavours, leather, more concentrated notes of espresso, crushed minerals, and licorice. Robust, woody tannins are matched by a beam of scintillating acidity, which glides to a long fresh finish.



Chimney Rock, SLD Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 95 View From Shannon O'Shaughnessy's estate, this is the only red wine in her portfolio, and a classic Napa Cabernet. Decadent black fruit aromas lift out of the glass with rich scents of garrigue and toasty oak. Silken fresh berry fruit and cassis flavours wind their way toward brown spices and herbs. Long and lean.



Clockwise, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Yountville) 2019 95 View Tasted with winemaker Jean Hoefliger. The palate is plush and silken with alluring notes of capsicum and sagebrush. Full, round and layered, with granular tannins dusty to the point of seeming almost chalky. The finish is long and spicy with delicate tobacco and cured meat nuances.



Ehlers Estate, 1886 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 95 View A powerful, heady red with hints of coffee beans, toffee and raspberry liqueur, plus lavish oak spices. Satiny fruit on entry glides across the palate, revealing blackberry, blueberry, layers of earth and crushed stone minerality, and intense tannins. Finishes extremely long with pops of leather, tobacco and wild herbs. A lovely Cabernet from winemaker Anthony Biagi.



Experience, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View Explosive aromas of black fruit, dark chocolate, hot cast iron minerality and rich toasty oak spices give way to an easy-drinking, lush palate of berries, candied cherries and black liquorice. There's feathery tannins and a finish of savoury spice, light-roasted coffee beans, vanilla and sweet oak. A powerful Cabernet is suited for upfront drinking, from winemaker Jesse Katz.



Fairchild Estate, Stones No 2 Napa Valley 2019 95 View From a 14.1ha estate at the base of the Stags Leap range, established by Henri and Claire Vandendriessche. Today their sons Christopher (winemaker) and Michael (grower) work the estate and this bottling is from the estate's oldest vines. Beautiful nose of black cherry, plum, black olive, tobacco and cedar. Upfront palate is immediately enticing, made more so by the savoury tobacco and leather that permeates the ripe fruit. Wet stone minerality and fresh acidity meld with firm tannins.



Farella, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Coombsville) 2019 95 View Kristy Melton has coaxed out hallmark freshness in her single-vineyard Cabernets. Heady oak spices rise from the glass mingling with chocolate-tinged red berry fruit and dried herbs. Plush red berries on the palate are framed by firm, dusty tannins with notes of cedar, tobacco and vanilla emerging on the finish.



Foley Johnson, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 95 View Winemaker Robin Akhurst, a protégé of Thomas Rivers Brown, sources grapes from the oldest vines in this 16ha vineyard in the foothills of Mount St Helena. A classic mix of blackberry, graphite and cedar lead to a pretty palate of juicy boysenberry, black cherry and cherry pit. Fresh and layered with fine-grained tannins and a firm acid backbone, this will reward with cellar ageing.



Gibbs, Three Clones Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 95 View Larry Fairchild established the label in 2011 with consultant winemaker Philippe Melka. This is sourced from leased grapes from the Montagna Estate on Pritchard Hill. Robust tannins, lavish black fruits, rich oak spice and hints of coffee, vanilla and herbs. Nothing shy here, but leading power and precision. For all its power and weight, though, refreshing acidity keeps things buoyant and energetic.



Grgich Hills Estate, Selection Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Yountville) 2019 95 View Robin Lail's snapshot of Napa Valley. Sourced from sites in Oakville, Rutherford and St Helena. A classic nose of blackberry, graphite and rich oak spices tinged with cinnamon. Weighty, saturated black-toned fruit on the palate gives way to a panoply of wild herbs and chocolate, framed by fine-grained tannins and a long, lingering finish.



Howell at the Moon, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Howell Mountain) 2019 95 View A Napa Valley staple, Pahlmeyer was sold to E&J Gallo in 2019 and winemaker Katie Vogt is currently in charge. Decadent black fruit aromas are supercharged with lavish oak, tinged with leather and vanilla. Rich and opulent, with lacy black fruits, fine-grained tannins, pops of minty freshness, chocolate and wet river stones. With Gallo's resources funneled into this iconic label, it will be one to watch over the coming years.



Italics Winegrowers, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Coombsville) 2019 95 View Dark, brooding nose of blackberry and black cherry with dark-roasted espresso, vanilla and cedar. An imminently satisfying soft mouthfeel shows plump, fleshy blackberry coulis, kirsch and currants. There are no hard edges to this silky red which has plenty of concentration and mineral richness balanced by a beam of acidity.



J Lohr, Carol's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 95 View Sourced from Howell Mountain, Spring Mountain and Mount Veeder AVAs, as well as other vineyards above 420m. Blackberry, graphite, graham cracker crust and white pepper perfume. Full-bodied with exceptional freshness, layered with tart black fruit, blueberry skin, and firm, grippy tannins that resolve nicely into a finish of bright baking spices and crushed stones. A tremendous effort from Matthieu Grassin, showcasing the purity of high-elevation grapes. 3,000 bottles only.



John Anthony, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View From Freemark Abbey's Bosché vineyard, which sits on a gravelly bench. Enticing aromas of mulberry, thyme, earth smokey minerals and cedar. Full and rich with tart cherry and ripe blackberry fruit, iron shavings and a structured dusty tannic backbone. A long finish is marked by crushed cocoa nibs and dried flowers. Very fresh with plenty of acidity for long ageing.



Lobo, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Atlas Peak) 2019 95 View Fragrant rose petal, plum, cherry liqueur and currant notes with sandalwood. Medium-bodied on the palate with lush red berry fruit marked by white pepper, sage and tobacco leaf. The flagship Cabernet from this estate is one of the more finesse-driven Cabernets of the vintage.



Louis M Martini, Winemaker's Selection Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View From Julien Fayard, this leads with rich saturated black fruits, black olives and baking spices. A lush mouthfeel: full and rich with layers of black fruits, liquorice, crème de cassis and wild herbs. Pixelated tannins add dimension and complement a gravelly crushed stone texture, while the finish is fresh and reveals savoury spices. Give it a good amount of air and let it linger in the glass.



Merus, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View From Artalade Vineyard, part of the Montanga Estate situated on Pritchard Hill. Rich and powerful dark fruit notes with seductive bay leaf, thyme and sage tinged with dried red florals. Has rich apple-skin tannins, with branded morello cherries and an iron-like minerality that carries through a long finish. Produced by Jean Hoefliger who started The Debate wines in 2010 with Rob McKay to celebrate the idea of social discourse and debate over a meal with wine.



Newton, Single-Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Spring Mountain) 2019 95 View Winemaker Françoise Pechon has produced the wines here from the first vintage in 2013. A mix of Darnajou, Taransaud and Sylvain coopers provide a tapestry of beautiful cedar spice and cigar box notes. Full-bodied, creamy and dark, leading with crème de cassis and layered with chocolate and mint. Long beams of sappy tannins glide to an earthy finish.



Nichelini Family Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Chiles Valley) 2019 95 View Sourced from the DN2 block of this vineyard at the base of Hartwell Estate. Alluring dark fruit aromas mingle with tobacco leaf, cedar and graphite. This powerful, full-throttle red has a lot of energy, drive and support from structured, silky tannins. Finishes long with hints of cedar, herbs and earth.



Smith Devereux, Nancy's Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oak Knoll) 2019 95 View In 2020, the Rouzaud family of Champagne Louis Roederer acquired this historic estate, including this 3.2ha site on volcanic ash atop Diamond Mountain. Heady and layered with cardamom, brown sugar, liquorice, cedar and cinnamon accenting strawberry, cherry, plums, blackberry and boysenberry. Impressively long, with fine tannins that glide to a dark chocolate finish. Will open more with time in bottle.



Sodhani, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 95 View Lavish aromas of ripe blackberry, fig, hickory, cigar box, cinnamon and sweet cedar. Plush, silky and ripe palate full of blackberry, cassis, liquorice and spiced plums, supported by a lovely framework of precise, elongated tannins and juicy acidity. A long finish reveals violets, crème de cassis, chocolate and rich brown baking spices. Very polished.



SR Tonella Cellars, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View Consultant winemaker Philippe Melka sources fruit from the Glass Slipper Vineyard and other select sites for this 100% Cabernet. Very fresh and pure flavours of blackberry, plum and cherry mingle with graphite and tobacco. Those fresh tones continue on the palate: blue and black fruits, tobacco, eucalyptus and chocolate. The tannins are austere and potent with loads of minerality. Plenty of verve on a lengthy finish.



Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Fay Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 95 View The estate's flagship wine from Hope Goldie. Richly scented, leading with tobacco, black cherry, plum and turned earth. Impressive depth, with voluptuous silky black and blueberry preserves. Angular tannins are buoyant, lifted by a balanced freshness and poise that collects and builds to a rich cocoa-tinged finish.



Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, SLV Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 95 View From the Beckstoffer To Kalon vineyard, blocks C, D and E. Each block is fermented separately in a mix of oak, stainless steel and concrete before blending and maturation. Compact and tight aromas of rich black fruits, savoury herbs, olive tapenade and rich cedar spice. A ripe, vibrant palate leads the delineated layers of ripe blackberry, blueberry, mint, chocolate and brown baking spices. A rich tapestry of tannins are bolstered by firm acids. Plenty of power with a building energy.



Stone the Crows, Three Twins Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View A real pleasure cruise! Alluring red berry fruit dusted with crushed minerals, coffee beans and dried herbs. Exceedingly plush palate with silken layers of blackberry, mulberry and liquorice that cascades towards milk chocolate, thyme and sweet oak spice. Fine tannins and a thread of juicy acidity beckon another sip.



Stringer Cellars, Ghost Block Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Yountville) 2019 95 View A selection of blocks from this 12ha estate vineyard. Vibrant black fruits, coffee and Moroccan spices along with sweet crust pastry notes and toasty oak. Full-bodied and more austere on the palate with blackberry, spiced plum and black olive. Cedar-rich tannins are powerful and robust with plenty of grip. This wine struts its stuff to the finish, which reveals more baking spices, earth and crushed stone.



Terra Valentine, Foretell Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Spring Mountain) 2019 95 View Lovely, lavish dark fruit notes, tobacco spice and coffee beans. The weighty palate is loaded with savoury black olive, black forest cake and wild mountain raspberries, with rich earth notes and broad-shouldered tannins. Finishes with a saline edge and bright, dark chocolate notes.



The Vice, Batch 60 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 95 View This 100% Cabernet Sauvignon is incredibly pretty on the nose and palate, offering baskets of vivid red and black berry fruits, red florals, baking spices, herbs and chocolate. Medium-bodied with soft, plump tannins, lively acidity and bright minerality which keeps everything fresh and lifted.



Theorize, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 95 View A stalwart producer from this AVA and just 275 cases were made of this decadent, richly scented Cabernet. Lush blueberry and black cherry compote notes sit alongside heady cassis and fragrant wildflowers. There's a rich tapestry of burly tannins finishing with decadent oak spices tinged with vanilla and chocolate.



Aileron Estates, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View The flagship wine of the Faustini brand. Expressive aromas of black cherry, liquorice, toasted fennel, black olives, grilled meats and dried rose petals. Warm mixed berry fruit mingles on the palate with wild herbs and has a raw energy tempered by pronounced, grippy tannins. The texture is chalky and the finish marked by wild flowers, toasty oak and cassis. Utterly intriguing.



Amici Cellars, Morisoli Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 94 View A blend of 75% Cabernet Sauvignon and 25% Merlot sourced from Mill Creek Vineyard in St Helena and Skelenger Vineyard in Oakville. Toasty oak aromas with a sheen of vanilla crème brûlée, brandied cherries and charred herbs. Layered flavours of blackberry, black cherry and raspberry give way to coffee, scorched earth and dried flowers. Full-bodied with chewy, muscular tannins that resolve on a long savoury finish of cocoa and black olive.



AXR, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Subtle aromas of blue fruit, dusty redcurrants, vanilla and sweet cedar. Medium-bodied with gentle acidity, a dusty tannin backbone and notes of cranberry, boysenberry, sandalwood and nutmeg. Its delicate elegance belies its longevity – this will cellar nicely and reveal further pretty complexities in a decade or more.



Cardinale, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View From proprietors Eric and Susan Rothschild and their winemaker Jeff Ames. Vivid blackberry, cassis, graphite and violets giving way to classic Stagecoach chaparral aromas. Impressive depth of concentration with ripe blackberry and blueberry fruit leading the charge on the full-bodied, seamless palate. There is tremendous freshness in each sip, while grippy yet lithe tannins glide to a lengthy finish, marked by subtle capsicum, tobacco and cocoa nibs. Quite lovely!



Clos Pegase, Hommage Tenma Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Calistoga) 2019 94 View Sumptuous black and blue berries, candied violets and sweet cedar on the nose. Fresh and inviting in the mouth, showing elegant red, black and blue fruit with graphite, clove and tangy orange acidity framed by pointed tannins. A lovely ageworthy red with energy and poise by winemaker Ted Henry.



Davies Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 94 View Largely from the Sacrashe Vineyard in Rutherford, which the Halls planted in 1995. With 95% Cabernet and 5% Merlot, its a basket of strawberry, plum and chocolate-covered raspberries on the nose while the palate is enveloped in robes of dark berry fruit, cedar oak, liquorice and wet slate. Rich earth notes underscore plush tannins that glide to a long finish of wild herbs dusted with cocoa powder.



Diamond Creek, Gravelly Meadow Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Pure fruit flavours of red cherry, plum and blackberry lift out of the glass alongside cinnamon-laced cedar. Full-bodied with waves of silken crème de cassis, tobacco, mint and chocolate, framed by long, satiny tannins and a deeply earthy finish. Just 18 barrels were produced of this single-vineyard Cabernet from the 40.8ha Amoenus vineyard.



Diamond Creek, Volcanic Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Intricate dark berry fruit aromas with cedar spices lead to an energetic, full-bodied palate with ample fruit weight, satiny texture and building tannins that round out to a long, chocolatey finish.



Etude, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View From Jason Moore, this has expressive aromas of black fruit, cinnamon and espresso, earth and rich oak spices. Deeply penetrating blackberry preserves coat the palate, while firm, satiny tannins envelop it and relinquish their hold to reveal clove, smoke and cedar. Powerful, long and cellarworthy.



Fairchild Estate, Stones No 1 Napa Valley 2019 94 View Explosive aromas of blackcurrants, tobacco, capsicum and leather. A tidal wave of chewy, dark-spiced plummy fruit floods the palate, with hints of cinnamon, vanilla and toasty oak. A structural pillar of a red, with long-chain tannins and a firm backbone of refreshing acidity.



Freemark Abbey, Cabernet Bosché Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 94 View From Danica Patrick and Julien Fayard. Broodingly dark with rich black fruit, olives, fennel and toasty cedar. Broad and mouthfilling on entry with dark, fleshy fruit, cured meat, sagebrush and searing mountain tannins that cling to every corner of the mouth. Has great future potential.



Freemark Abbey, Sycamore Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 94 View Enticing aromas of black cherry liqueur, vanilla, baked clay and tobacco tinged with white pepper. Plush and weighty, with impressive concentration of red and black fruit flavours. Pixelated tannins dot the palate and the finish reveals salted dark chocolate and dried herbs. 100% Cabernet Sauvignon from this noted Oakville vineyard.



Gentleman Farmer Wines, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oak Knoll) 2019 94 View Fragrant violet florals, ripe berry fruit and dusty minerality lift out of the glass along with heady sweet oak spices. Saturated red and black fruit flavours with Chinese five spice, sandalwood and pulverised rocks. Firm, fine-grained tannins glide to a chocolatey finish.



Harbison, Pony Express Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 94 View From winemaker Phillip Titus. Fragrant black fruit aromas, sweet liquorice, dried herbs, rose petals, smoked meat and coffee. Beautifully delineated with blackcurrants, black cherry, sweet cedar and firm fine-grained tannins atop tangy acidity. Very dry finish.



Harbison, The Trail Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 94 View A classic nose of blackcurrants, graphite and sweet brown spices. Broad on entry, with silky waves of dark berry fruit, blueberry, clove, chocolate and robust tannins showing good grip. Refreshing acidity makes for a satisfying finish.



Jericho Canyon, Solair Napa Valley 2019 94 View Andy Erickson harvests Coombsville blocks of Cabernet Sauvignon, which undergo native yeast fermentation and barrel aging for 20 months in French oak. Dark and alluring with heady ripe blackberry, rich, toasty oak, wild herbs and coffee. Concentrated black fruit, cocoa nibs, earth and minerals are framed by fine-grained tannins, and a juicy acid lift glides to a long spicy finish. Will benefit from decanting.



JH Wheeler, Beckstoffer Georges III Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Fragrant blackberry fruit, dried sage, leather, tobacco and lavish oak spics. Satiny, with multidimensional juicy dark blackberry, blueberry and boysenberry fruit. Powerful grippy tannins sneak up and arrest the palate. A long berry-driven finish is tinged with minerals, wild herbs and mocha spices. Quite pleasing.



JH Wheeler, Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View This unfiltered, organically farmed, single-vineyard old Mondavi clone Cabernet offers an incredibly rich nose of muddled dark berries, vanilla, hints of liquorice and oak spice. Full-bodied palate with concentrated black and blue berry fruit, graphite, some herbaceousness and a saline minerality that wraps itself around a core of firm, fine-grained tannins. The finish is impressively long and mineral-driven, with a backbone of acidity helping maintain freshness. Lovely and layered and good for the cellar.



JH Wheeler, Vine Hill Ranch VIneyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View The first vintage from consultant winemaker Jean Hoefliger, sourced from a site on top of Spring Mountain. Incredibly fresh nose with beautiful pops of wild sage and chaparral, rich cedar. Immense concentration on the palate, leading with blackberry, cherry and plum , plus a sprinkling of cocoa powder. Powerful mountain tannins are already nicely integrated.



Lail Vineyards, J Daniel Cuvée Napa Valley 2019 94 View The inaugural release of Baker & Hamilton from Bruce Phillips, whose family owns Vine Hill Ranch in Oakville, so you can guess where the Cabernet grapes are sourced from! Incredibly powerful and intricate aromas of black cherry, chocolate, black peppercorns, pencil shavings and lavish oak. Medium-bodied on entry and more restrained than the nose: delicate boysenberry, raspberry and candied cherry framed by an iron-like minerality. Intricate tannins are fleshy and supple, building to a dry finish that is a touch smoky. Françoise Peschon is the winemaker. One to watch.



Lokoya, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Spring Mountain) 2019 94 View Alluring aromas of dark cassis, graphite, cedar and wild herbs. It has a striking depth with layered flavours and texture, and while restrained now it is incredibly well-built and in need of time in the cellar to fully shine. Reveals subtle hints of fresh black and blue berries, currants and dried herbs tinged with red florals. Finishes with polish, energy and poise.



Lokoya, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Mt Veeder) 2019 94 View This label from Cameron Hughes aims to maximize his longtime wine-country connections in the négociant model. Rich aromas of black cherry, cedar, purple florals, graphite and cinnamon. Juicy blackberry, black cherry and more graphite on the palate, with a warm toasty baking spice finish. One of the top-value wines of the vintage.



Louis M Martini, Stagecoach Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Heady aromas of black cherry, spiced plum, conifer, wet terracotta and new oak cedar freshness. Plenty of energy and poise on the palate, loaded with fine-grained, cedar-kissed tannins. Layered with red berry fruits, fine tobacco, wild mountain herbs and mouthwatering tangy blood orange citrus notes on a long, spicy finish.



Moone-Tsai, Cor Leonis Napa Valley 2019 94 View Legendary winemaker Mike Grgich is winemaker emeritus here now, while his nephew, Croatian-born Ivo Jeramaz, manages day-to-day operations. Older vines supply the grapes for this vintage, commemorating Mike's 100th birthday. And what a tribute: heady dark berry aromas, grilled meat, coffee and baking spices meet succulent red and black berry preserves, tobacco, clove and violet notes. The palate is framed by striking tannins with real grip, finishing with mouthwatering acidity and a wave of brown baking spices.



MR, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Winemaker Tim Milos and consulting winemaker Sarah Gott work with grapes farmed by the sixth-generation brothers at Piña Vineyard Management. Powerful aromas of inky black fruit, loads of graphite, earth and rich toasty oak. All satin and silk on entry unspooling in waves of blackberry, blueberry and black cherry. Richly scented with purple florals, supported by chocolatey-Howell Mountain tannins. Smooth, easy drinking and decadent.



Mt Brave, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Mt Veeder) 2019 94 View A long, three-week maceration period followed by fermentation in stainless steel with twice daily pumpovers and less stirring. Aged in 75% new French oak, separate lots were blended in 2020 and aged 18 months prior to bottling. From a volcanic site perched at 411m up Atlas Peak. Fragrant black cherry, blackberry, cured meat and dried rose petals. Elegant on the palate with those burly mountain tannins nicely in check. Perfectly integrated, layered with crunchy red berry fruit, plump blackberry and tangy acidity through a cocoa-tinged finish.



Paul Hobbs, Beckstoffer Dr Crane Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Winemaker Eric Baugher sourced most of the Cabernet Sauvignon for this vintage from Coombsville. Aged for 24 months in 100% new French oak. High-toned aromas of raspberry liqueur, caramel, pastis and blueberry. The palate is packed with juicy blackberry, blueberry preserves, sweet cedar, fig and mocha. Palate-etching tannins are framed by a firm backbone of acidity bringing everything nicely into balance.



Purlieu, Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 94 View Consultant winemaker Jean Hoefliger seeks cooler sites in Napa (Yountville and Oak Knoll) with the aim of making a fruity, upfront, accessible wine. Grapes were fermented in stainless steel with 18 days of skin contact before ageing 18 months in 40% new oak. Very pretty nose of dark black fruits, purple flowers and heady minerals. Layered, bright and fresh the berry-driven palate is supported by a framework of firm tannins. A joyful, pleasure-filled red.



Roy Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Richly scented blackcurrant, earth and savoury oak spices. Broad and enveloping palate with a medium-to-full body, leading with blackcurrants, peppercorn, tobacco and cedar. Lovely fine-grained tannins and a firm backbone of natural acidity make for a refreshing red – altogether an outstanding value Cabernet.



Salvestrin, Dr Crane Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 94 View 95% Cabernet Sauvignon with 5% Malbec. Fragrant black fruit, liquorice, dried herbs, rose petals, smoked meat and coffee. Beautifully delineated palate of black currants, black cherry, sweet cedar oak and firm fine-grained tannins atop tangy acidity. Very dry finish.



Schrader Cellars, Beckstoffer Georges III Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 94 View Aromas of mountain herbs, black fruits, sagebrush and crushed stones. Saturated black fruit floods the palate teeming with chocolate and baking spices all supported by fine-grained, silky tannins. There is power and longevity in this beautifully layered red.



Schrader Cellars, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Always powerfully built, this vintage spent 18 months ageing in a mix of 48% new French and American oak. All the classic underpinnings are there, from blackberry and graphite, to scented wild herbs, crème de cassis and cedar, accompanied by gobs of palate-coating, sculpted tannins. Finishes with espresso, cured meat and violets.



Schrader Cellars, Old Sparky, Beckstoffer To Kalon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Incredibly ripe blue fruit aromas and perfumed violets leap from the glass. The palate is full, rich and laden with creamy black fruit, a graphite mineral tang and granular grippy tannins, finishing with a dusting of dried herbs, cocoa powder and lifted dried purple florals. Organic.



Schrader Cellars, RBS, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Thomas Rivers Brown matured this Cabernet in 100% Taransaud and Darnajou new French oak for 20 months and another 16 months in bottle. Terrifically rich black fruit mingles with intriguing agave, brown spices and toasty oak. Warm palate of blackcurrants, cassis and cedar, with thick, sturdy beams of tannins framed by tangy acidity and a long milk chocolate finish.



Stewart, Nomad Beckstoffer Dr Crane Vineyard Napa Valley 2019 94 View Lovely, layered, and compact, showing black fruits, black olive notes and dark chocolate. Ultra-fine-grained tannins are supported by tart acidity, which delivers real freshness and energy. It needs a bit more time to synthesise as the tannins are quite powerful.



Swanson, Alexis Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Sourced from the Furtado Vineyard in Stags Leap District, Hossfeld at the base of Atlas Peak and Sodaro in Coombsville. A compact red, brawny and muscular on the palate, offering dark cherry, boysenberry and blackberry with fresh cedar spice. Grainy tannins resolve in fleshy layers of rich black fruits tinged with savoury spices. The finish is mineral-rich, almost salty, and very long.



The Debate, Newton Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 94 View Enticing aromas of black cherry, blueberry, black liquorice, coffee and dried herbs with cedar freshness. Broad and expansive palate with the same flavours as the nose, combining with a rich vein of minerals, dried rose petals, tobacco, refreshing acidity and mouthcoating tannins. From winemaker Trevor Durling.



The Vineyard House, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 94 View From the winery's 1.6ha east-facing estate vineyard. A richly scented nose of blackcurrants and black tea with toasty oak spice. Big, bold, unabashed and juicy with succulent black fruit flavours, chocolate smoothness, wild herbs, granular tannins and plenty of cooler Coombsville tension and precision.



Tor, Tierra Roja Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 94 View Fresh, lifted aromas of black cherry tinged with savoury black olive, liquorice and cedar. Full-bodied and plush with a dense, dark-fruited palate, sanguine minerality, blood-orange acidity and a dusting of dried herbs, all framed by muscular tannins and finishing with a sweet blueberry note.



Tor, Vine Hill Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 94 View From owner Raj Patel. Tremendously rich with powerful grippy tannins that arrest the palate and unfold in layers of fresh blueberry, blackberry compote and milk chocolate. A long berry-driven finish is punctuated by graphite, fresh cedar and sagebrush. Made by Julien Fayard.



Turnbull, Fortuna Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 94 View Spice plums, mulberry blackberry, thyme and chocolate on the nose. Sweet ripe fruit rides a wave of satiny tannins that mingle in the mouth with saline minerality, chocolate and oak spices. A straightforward but tremendously satisfying Cabernet.



Acumen, Peak Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Winemaker and general manager, Elizabeth Vianna first began working at Chimney Rock as a harvest intern in 1999, and has served as president of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association. Here she's crafted an elegant expression of the AVA, with plenty of power and drive. Lifted aromas of bright red and black berry, graphite and a sweet minty herbaceousness continue on the palate, alongside sandalwood, lavender and cassis.



Amlés Wines, Reflectionist Napa Valley 2019 93 View Powerful oak dominates black cherry, blackberry and graphite on the nose. Ripe sweet red berries, spiced plum and tangy pomegranate burst forth on the full-bodied, opulent palate. Burly mountain tannins lead to a very dry finish tinged with baked earth and brown spices.



AXR, Proprietary Red Napa Valley 2019 93 View Richly scented, leading with caramel, boysenberry, wild fennel and toasty cedar oak. Intensely dark, plump fruit with lovely mid-palate depth. Incredibly well built with long beams of firm, drying tannins. A berry-driven finish is accented by purple florals.



Beau Vigne, Juliet Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Chelsea Barrett (daughter of Heidi and Bo Barrett of Chateau Montelena) leads the cellar here with help from Caryn Harrison and consultant Michael Trujillo. Perfume of red berries, wet stones, sandalwood and dusty wild herbs. The palate opens to blueberry, cassis and tart blackberry. Overpoweringly angular tannins need time in the cellar to soften – or a lot of aeration if broaching now.



Beaulieu Vineyard, Winemaker's Selection Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 93 View Bright red berry aromas meld with dusty mineral notes and flourishes of cedar. Ripe, sweet fruit on the palate is richly concentrated with hints of graphite, tobacco and vanilla. Powerful, grippy tannins lay a sturdy foundation for this classic expression of Rutherford.



Clos du Val, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Originally known as the Burgundy Winery & Olive Oil Factory, this winery is owned by Sam Eakle and his children David and Dianna Eakle Hawkins. Jean Hoefliger makes this Eakle Ranch estate wine: barrel-fermented and aged 24 months in 40% new French oak. Soft and silky black cherry, chocolate and baking spices buoyed by elongated tannins. The warm alcohol is balanced by vibrant fruit and lifted savoury sagebrush tones from nearby mountain garrigue.



Clos Pegase, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Julien Fayard's first made Le Pich in 2011; this vintage is sourced from vineyards in Oak Knoll, Rutherford and Coombsville. Enticing dark cassis aromas with rich cedar oak and chocolate. Robust cedary oak tannins on the weighty palate gives more structure than previous years and offers excellent tension and grip. Promising.



Covenant, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View This 100% Cabernet was aged 30 months in new French oak. Powerful aromas of dark berries, sagebrush, cassis and sandalwood. Nothing shy about it, offering a generous mix of warm dark fruits, sweet cedar and potent tannins that arrest the mid-palate, resolving with a bright finish – impressive given that it is a whopping 16.1% alcohol. Consultant Philippe Melka and estate winemaker Robert Smith have managed to keep everything in check.



Covert, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Coombsville) 2019 93 View Made by Marbue Marke from the winery's tiny vineyard in cool Coombsville. Alluring dark berry fruit, capsicum and dusty minerals. Incredibly fresh and elegant with finely delineated flavours of black cherry, raspberry and blackberry. Add to that heady wild herbs, conifer and powerful tannins that arrest the palate before lavish oak spices unfold over a long berry-driven finish. Impressive structure, weight and balance.



Crossbarn, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View This 100% Cabernet comes from partners Ian Devereux (a writer and musician), Steve Smith (a music act manager) and John Anthony Truchard, who was raised at his parents' Truchard Vineyard estate. Together, they've made heady Cabernet that sings in the glass, showing generous dark fruit, wild fennel, cassis and graphite aromas. Rich and full-bodied with rich toasty oak spices, it has flourishes of mocha and a blood-orange-like acidity.



Dakota Shy, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown says this is sourced from the younger vines in To Kalon and a vineyard on Oakville Cross Road. High-toned red berry fruit aromas are dusted with sweet baking spices and firm oak. Medium-bodied palate with creamy dark fruits, a kiss of wild herbs and soft tannins. An easy-drinking red that offers tremendous value.



Davies Vineyards, JD Napa Valley (Diamond Mountain) 2019 93 View While the 2018 vintage was flashy and plush, showing off its extraction and alcohol, this 2019 is a more broody, contemplative effort. Aromas of ripe blackberries, mulberry and liquorice burst forth but are then wound in a tight embrace of chewy tannins and charred oak on the palate. Fresh acidity provides ample lift to the spicy, textured core, and it should all unwind well with more time in the cellar.



Detert Family Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 93 View Lofty aromas of red berry fruit, cedar and sweet sage. Medium to full bodied with a plethora of ripe sweet red and black fruits, a gritty crushed stone texture, course tannins and finishing with kirsch and baking spice lift.



Faustini Wines, Secret Veil Napa Valley 2019 93 View Decadent black fruit aromas with coffee beans, crushed cocoa nibs, dried wild herbs and purple florals. Elegant palate offering a rich tapestry of flavours and textures: crushed mint, blackberry, cherry and plums find grippy, angular tannins that need time to soften. Plenty of power and drive on the long finish. Every bottle sold supports a cause important to owners Scott Miller and Sharon Virts. Made by Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky.



Grieve Family Winery, Double Eagle Red Blend Napa Valley 2019 93 View From a rugged site atop the western slopes of the Vaca Mountains. Explosive nose of baked red and black fruit, freshly tilled earth,and cherry liqueur. Impressive depth on entry, leading with blackberry, blackcurrants, spiced plums and muscular tannins layered with rich fig paste. Vanilla and salty dark chocolate linger on the finish.



Groth, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 93 View Enticing caramel-coated dark fruit, rich toffee, mocha, cardamom and liquorice. A rush of juicy blackberry fruit meets fleshy plum, chicory and brown baking spices on the palate, where sappy tannins have excellent grip. A fresh, inviting red that's a joy to drink now.



Hall, Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Classic nose of black cherry, blackberry, plum, wild herbs and graphite. Fresh, lifted and energetic on the medium-bodied palate, with red- and black-toned fruits, robust, grippy tannins and chocolate nuances laced with dried wild herbs. Lovely now.



Julien Fayard, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View From Jeff Morgan, a former wine critic and saxophonist. Dar, brooding aromas of cherry and raspberry liqueurs, violets and cassis. Sweet, ripe blackberry and boysenberry fruit palate with clove, cinnamon, cardamom and a molten dark chocolate texture. Tangy acidity supports the rich flavours, framed by burly tannins. Will benefit from a good decant.



Lost Parcels, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Pronounced aromas of brandied cherry, caramel and espresso bean. Incredibly pretty palate with real fruit density but not cloying, overripe or heavy – it is balletic, with lovely grace and energy. Juicy red and black fruits emerge, with exotic brown spices, framed by fine cedar-tinged tannins with a stony minerality on the finish.



Modus Operandi Cellars, Sage Ridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Intriguing panoply of black fruits, cedar and dried wild herbs on the nose cloaked by caramel oak. Sensual and silken palate of flashy oak, black cherry and red currants, and sappy, chocolatey elongated tannins.



Purlieu, Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Winemaker Glenn Hugo sources most of his Cabernet grapes from the Tenma vineyard in the Jericho Canyon area of northeastern Calistoga, where vines are planted atop an ancient fluvial fan. Heady dark fruit, cocoa nibs and cedar spice aromas give way to a juicy, weighty mid-palate marked by black cherry and fleshy plums. Muscular tannins are balanced by good acidity, and whispers of purple florals lift the finish.



Schrader Cellars, Colesworthy, Beckstoffer Las Piedras Napa Valley 2019 93 View Production of this cuvée was dramatically reduced in 2020 because of the Glass Fire, so stock up on this 2019 while you can. Lavish toasty oak spices are joined by sweet black fruit, tobacco leaf and dried rose petals. Ample dark fruit flavours unfold alongside savoury black olive, liquorice and mocha. Rich mountain tannins are tamed by a lively acid backbone.



Schrader Cellars, WH, Wappo Hill Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 93 View Brothers Stu and Charles Smith craft some of the most structured, classic expressions of the Spring Mountain AVA, and the 2019 is no exception. But this vintage is a bit backwards and could use another year or two to integrate. Still, all the trappings of a great wine are there: subtle dark berry fruit, wild mountains herbs and a pretty capsicum nose. Full-bodied, the palat has ample acidity and freshness, revealing green tobacco, blackcurrant, earth and crushed stone minerality.



Signorello, Padrone Napa Valley 2019 93 View Heady aromas of berry liqueur, caramel oak, tobacco leaf and dark potting soil. Dense on the palate, with ample dark berry fruit flavours and robust tannins that offer plenty of grip through a long, spicy finish. Fermented in small stainless tanks with both pumpover and punchdowns over 14 days.



Somnium, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Opens to a nose of blackberries, spiced plum, liquorice, fennel and cedar. A real palate-etching red with immense concentration, and a nice line of saline minerality. The tannins are angular and grippy, and the long finish is punctuated by dark chocolate, black currants and graphite. A Cabernet crowd pleaser.



SR Tonella Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 93 View Dark black fruit, brighter blue fruit and lavish oak spices fill the nose. Medium bodied yet rich on the palate, with juicy blackberry and black cherry fruit, plums, sweet baking spices, chalky minerality, a satiny milk chocolate texture and fine tannins. Expressive and lengthy.



Taub Family Vineyards, Beckstoffer Missouri Hopper Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View By consultant Thomas Rivers Brown from sustainably farmed vines planted on a 44.5ha former cattle ranch owned by Helen and Stanley Cheng. Fragrant red and black fruits, lavish oak spices and savoury chicory and tobacco leaf. Soft layers of warm berry compote flood the palate, framed by chocolatey oak and smooth tannins that glide to a lengthy finish. All too-easy to drink.



The Setting, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 93 View Only using the best blocks, this shows alluring black fruit aromas with nuanced coffee bean, roasted meat and dried wild herbs notes. Gobs of rich, coating dark fruit and warm blueberry preserves flood the palate, joined by savoury brown oak spices and plush, elegant tannins, all beautifully balanced by salivating acidity



Tierra Roja Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 93 View Expressive dark fruit, graphite and cigar box aromas. Pure, rich and fresh palate of ripe blackberries, chalk-like minerality, earth and pops of mint and thyme. Fine-grained tannins and tangy blood orange-like acidity persist to a cocoa-dusted finish. Made by winemaker David Tate, formerly of Ridge Vineyards.



Titus Vineyards, Family Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View Aged for 18 months in French oak, of which 65% is new. Tight aromatically, offering subtle hints of red and black fruit, currants, sandalwood and dusty earth notes. Succulent mixed berry palate with pie spices, graphite and chalky tannins through the salty mineral finish. Has great potential and should open nicely with a year or two more in the bottle.



White Rock Vineyards, Cave Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 93 View From estate vines atop Howell Mountain, this boasts a gravelly texture and fine-grained tannins. A tight nose reveals dusty herbs and chaparral before opening up to subtle aromas of cassis, black cherry and cedar. Full and rich palate of succulent juicy blueberry and blackberry, giving way to more dusty herbs and earth notes.



Flora Springs, Trilogy Napa Valley 2019 92 View Generous strawberry and cherry edging into underripe blackberry, cassis and graphite on the nose, with hints of coffee bean and cinnamon-tinged oak. Pronounced burly tannins arrest a palate that is then flooded with juicy black and blue fruit. This full-bodied red is well-built and finishes with a sweet vanilla and dark chocolate note.



Gaderian Wines, Henry Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 92 View A 100% Cabernet from winemaker Tim Milos. Fragrant ripe strawberry, baked cherry, and rich caramel oak. Densely packed palate of dark berry fruit, salted dark chocolate, crushed stones and rich earth. The satiny texture is framed by polished, fine-grained tannins and the finish is long and spicy.



Girard, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Diamond Mountain) 2019 92 View Alluring aromas of red fruit, sweet cedar spice and iron shavings. Easy drinking, silky red berry fruit palate enhanced by coffee bean, sagebrush and cocoa nibs. Elongated tannins and juicy acidity make for an incredibly approachable Cabernet that offers plenty of upfront pleasure.



Grand Napa Vineyards, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 92 View The winery's top four barrels from its best blocks, aged in 80% new French oak for 20 months. Red currants and dried wild herbs on the nose. Then a full-bodied palate of creamy blackberry and tart cherry, followed by rich chocolate, vanilla and oak spices. Brawny tannins require more time in bottle to mellow.



Hestan Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 92 View Cabernet Sauvignon clones 5, 15 and 337 are responsible for this savoury-spiced, easy-drinking wine. Aromatic and immediately creamy with ripe red berry fruit notes, baking spices, sun-kissed herbs and oak. A pleasure-packed red with mellow tannins and soft acidity. One of the best values of the vintage.



Louis M Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Howell Mountain) 2019 92 View John Anthony Truchard's project. A 100% Cabernet that offers intriguing green tobacco leaf, currants, baked red fruit and turned earth. Savoury and succulent red berries mingle with blackcurrants, sage and smoky clove on the palate, while a framework of plush tannins underscore a sanguine mineral note, finishing with smoke and cedar.



Materra, Vine 1 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oak Knoll) 2019 92 View Olympic medal-winning swimmer Natalie Coughlin Hall has teamed up with UC Davis-trained Shaina Harding to produce wines from the eastern hills of Pope Valley. This is aged 22 months in 75% US oak and 25% neutral French oak. Bright blackberry and black cherry, graphite and sandalwood. Incredibly rich and generous palate with ample weight and texture plus loads of chewy, fierce tannins.



Pope Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 92 View From winemaker Glenn Hugo, a very pretty, initially reserved wine, but give it some time to reveal its elegant crushed stone minerality, cherry and raspberry aromas. Medium-bodied with fine-grained tannins, the pure and delicate red fruit notes are nicely integrated with cedar spice, earth and dried florals.



Purlieu, Le Pich Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 92 View John McClelland, Paul Scotto and Mitch Cosentino lead the charge here, maturing this weighty Cabernet in 50% new French oak for 22 months. Classic aromas of blackberry, graphite and sweet oak all come together with crisp acidity, and burly tannins, finishing with sweet herbs and crushed stones.



Quixote Winery, Helmet of Mambrino Napa Valley (Stags Leap District) 2019 92 View With grapes sourced from vineyards in St Helena, Yountville and Pope Valley, 10 small lots were fermented and barrel-aged separately for 30 months, then blended and bottled in the spring of 2022. Subtle aromas of red berries, liquorice and crushed stones. The bright and juicy palate offers more black-toned fruit laced with graphite, earth and dried herbs. Long, lean and limber.



Schrader Cellars, Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 92 View Matured in new French oak for 18 months and bottled 14 months prior to release. For all that new wood, the nose is surprisingly elegant, with delicate red and black berries and baking spices. On the palate, a silky fruit profile offers up warm berry compote, pie spices and grippy black tea tannins, given lift by zesty acidity. A lovely crushed stone minerality rounds out the finish.



Swanson, Rutherford Neighbors Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 92 View Behind the striking label, this sustainably farmed wine was matured in 65% new French oak for 18 months. The enigmatic red berry fruit nose is dusted with Moroccan spices, clove and cedar. Creamy on entry, with lovely dark berry fruit, cola, dried wild herbs, tobacco leaf and firm tannins.



Boeschen Vineyards, Carrera Napa Valley (St Helena) 2019 91 View Winemaker Joe Shirley has been leading the cellar here since 2007. This opens with with rich black forest cake flavours, graphite and a penetrating core of gravelly tannins alongside redcurrant acidity. Aged 20 months in 100% French oak, of which nearly half is new.



Honig, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 91 View Fragrant blackberry, liquorice, graphite and oak. The same fruit profile envelops the palate, adding to it wild herbs, dusty tannins and tangy blood orange-like acidity, which leads to a tart finish. Sees 18 months of ageing in French and American oak.



J McClelland Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 91 View A rich dark-fruited nose with hints of black olive, spicy wild herbs and cedar freshness. Plenty of sweet black creamy fruit and cassis on the palate segues to traces of chocolate, crushed rocks and baking spices. A fashionable red, with good weight and texture that delivers loads of upfront drinking pleasure.



Napa Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 91 View Very pretty aromas of blackberry, plums and new leather. Pure and sleek palate of black- and blue-toned fruit, graphite, dried rose petals and herbs atop a bed of firm tannins laced with fresh and racy acidity. A classic Napa Cabernet.



Nemerever Vineyards, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 91 View From the heart of the Coombsville AVA. Fragrant and bright red fruit tinged with cinnamon and currants with crushed wild sage. Bold, ripe and flavoursome with overripe strawberry and cherry notes atop feathery tannins. Finishes with a herbaceous kick and dusty minerals.



Peju, Stained Glass Collection Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Rutherford) 2019 91 View Paso Robles-based J Lohr also produces this Napa Cabernet from Carol's Vineyard in St Helena, a site named for Jerry Lohr's late wife. A very nice wine with red-toned fruit aromas tinged with cedar and pine freshness. Full-bodied with strawberry and rhubarb pie flavours, ripe cherries and palate-coating pixelated tannins.



RD Winery, Hundred Knot Khoai, Oakville Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 91 View Michael Eddy has produced a fine wine here, exhibiting bright red berry fruit, vanilla and sweet oak spice aromas. Medium-bodied with ample freshness, with flavorus of compact red fruit and baking spices layered by supple tannins. A long finish punctuated by chocolate and wild herbs. A great value for the vintage.



Tamber Bey, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 91 View Intense aromas of smoked meat, fragrant dried rose petals and leather. All black-fruit driven, with currants, cassis, liquorice, dried herbs, coffee, vanilla and roasted meats. Spiced oak notes round out the finish. A heady and contemplative red.



Vine Cliff Winery, Private Stock 16 Rows Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Oakville) 2019 91 View Aged 18 months in French and American oak which gives fragrant toastiness, sweet toffee and caramel notes, with muddled boysenberry fruit behind. Broad and palate-coating plums, blackberry, redcurrants and dusty wild herbs. Pleasant tannins glide to a restrained berry-driven finish tinged with cassis and crushed rock minerality.



New Frontier Wine Co, Pursuit Napa Valley 2019 90 View Fragrant toasty oak, cherries and vanilla. On the palate, there's plump and tangy mixed berries, plums and dusty tannins. Finishes with wild herbs and brown baking spices.



Rutherford Ranch, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 90 View Fermented in small open-top barrels with 25 days of skin contact. Leads with pretty rose petal notes, then takes a dark turn with dried currants, cherry pits and roasted meat. Satiny spiced red plums mingle with brandy-soaked cherries, underscored by fine-grained tannins and flourishes of sweet cedar.



Stardust, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 90 View This single-vineyard wine offers alluring black cherry, chocolate and mint, giving way to more savoury black tea and smoky mineral notes. Medium-bodied with plump juicy dark berry fruit underscored by coffee and baking spice notes.

