Levantine Hill: A new Australian fine wine?

Sarah Ahmed tastes the latest releases from luxury estate Levantine Hill, an ambitious fine wine project in Australia's Yarra Valley.

I was glad that a low-key tasting in London with down-to-earth winemaker, Paul Bridgeman, provided my introduction to Levantine Hill Estate, as I could be sure it was just the wines that dazzled.

Only afterwards did I see a figure in excess of AUS$100m put on Lebanon-born property magnate, Elias Jreissati’s Yarra Valley investment – reputedly the wine region’s biggest in living memory.

