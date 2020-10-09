Property: Stunning wine lifestyle estates for sale

Estate with two wine cellars in Stellenbosch, at $2.3m (38.98m Rand)

This seven-hectare (17 acres) estate is surrounded by vineyards and olive groves, and offers some pretty impressive views from its hillside position in the Devon Valley area, according to the listing by Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty.

Alongside taking in the views at the outdoor pool, you can also perfect your culinary skills thanks to the ‘professional chef’s catering equipment’ in the kitchen.

There is a vaulted wine cellar and a separate, second wine cellar, also described as a ‘grotto’.

‘This property not only lends itself to the most luxurious of homes but would easily be utilized as a very superior boutique hotel,’ the listing says.

The listing highlights that the property has sophisticated security systems.

‘Rare’ lifestyle property with private vineyard, at $1.4m (24m Rand)

This estate, known as Keerweder II on the Upper Blaauwklippen road, has a small, private vineyard but is also in the heart of wine country.

‘Rarely can a lifestyle property be offered in such a discreet location,’ says the listing by Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty.

There are unrestricted views across the landscape, with Cape Town’s Table Mountain in the distance, and the 4ha property also includes a wine cellar, outdoor pool and gardens.

There is also 24-hour security at the estate, which backs on to the imposing Suurberg Mountain, the listing says (see photo below).