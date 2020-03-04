Decanter Magazine: April 2020

45 great red buys: top global Bordeaux blends

Interview: Alain Brumont

Vintage report: Northern Rhône 2018

Bordeaux: best buys of the northern Médoc

Producer Profile: Domaine Nicolas-Jay

California: best Zinfandel

South American Chardonnay: my top 20 up to £20

Regional profile: exploring Abruzzo

Sekt reborn

Panel tastings:

Corbières reds

Barolo 2006

Expert’s choice: Alto Adige, Italy

First taste: Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2017

Travel:

The Peloponnese, Greece Ines Salpico

My Christchurch

Wine legends: Lanzerac, Pinotage 1959