Decanter Magazine: April 2020

45 great red buys: top global Bordeaux blends
Interview: Alain Brumont
Vintage report: Northern Rhône 2018
Bordeaux: best buys of the northern Médoc
Producer Profile: Domaine Nicolas-Jay
South American Chardonnay: my top 20 up to £20
Regional profile: exploring Abruzzo
Sekt reborn
Panel tastings:
- Corbières reds
- Barolo 2006
Expert’s choice: Alto Adige, Italy
First taste: Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2017
Travel:
- The Peloponnese, Greece Ines Salpico
- My Christchurch
Wine legends: Lanzerac, Pinotage 1959