The biennial Wine Summit in Bolzano is more than just another anteprima tasting. Seminars and winery tours form an integral part of the event, providing the background knowledge for a better-informed approach to the 200 or so new releases available to taste. The unique conditions of the Alto Adige’s jaw-dropping vineyard scenery – climate, topography and altitude – are the key feature.
Expert’s choice: Alto Adige
Northeast Italy’s verdant alpine region has a reputation for fresh, pristine white wines, but its rocky slopes are producing impressive reds too. Michael Garner selects his favourites from both camps.