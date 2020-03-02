PREMIUM

Expert’s choice: Alto Adige

Northeast Italy’s verdant alpine region has a reputation for fresh, pristine white wines, but its rocky slopes are producing impressive reds too. Michael Garner selects his favourites from both camps.
The biennial Wine Summit in Bolzano is more than just another anteprima tasting. Seminars and winery tours form an integral part of the event, providing the background knowledge for a better-informed approach to the 200 or so new releases available to taste. The unique conditions of the Alto Adige’s jaw-dropping vineyard scenery – climate, topography and altitude – are the key feature.

Michael Garner’s top 18 Alto Adige wines

