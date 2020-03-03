PREMIUM

California Zinfandel: The names to know

It’s a variety synonymous with Californian wine, but for years it was overlooked in favour of fashionable Bordeaux styles. Now, thanks to some of the state’s best winemakers, it’s the star of field blends and single-varietal bottlings alike. Jeff Cox shares his top producer picks.
Anyone who likes ‘the blood and sun of California’, as a European friend characterised his first taste of Zinfandel, should give recognition to the early Italian pioneers who settled the coasts of central and northern California.

Top California Zinfandel producers: Wines to try

