With the festive season fast approaching, the deals are stacking up for some interesting tequilas from around the this small region in Mexico. We've rounded up some of the top tequila deals below.

The spirit of Mexico, Tequila has gained popularity moving a way from the image of being a “shot” spirit, to high class cocktails and when aged, a lovely sipping drink.

With ‘deal’ season upon us, led by Christmas and Black Friday 2018, we’ve had a look at some of the top offers at different price levels.

See also:

A deliciously fresh and luxury Tequila bursting with citrus flavours. Made by the much-awarded Don Julio, this Tequila is made using the finest agave plants from Los Alton de Jalisco, masterfully crafted at La Primavera distillery (founded in 1942) and bottled immediately after distillation to maintain as much of the fresh agave flavour as possible. It’s incredibly smooth with crisp agave notes and a long finish with a touch of black pepper. A great Tequila for sharing, neat on the rocks or in cocktails.

Stockist: Amazon

£36.90 – £48.39 – £11.49 off – Buy Now

A premium un-aged tequila from one of the most famous houses in Mexico. Patron has gained worldwide recognition for its quality blue agave spirits and distinctive handcrafted bottles and this silver tequila doesn’t disappoint. Made in the Jalisco mountains of central Mexico, it has a wonderful crystal-clear colour with a light, smooth and delicate taste with notes of citrus and subtle spices. Each bottle is individually signed and given a unique number due to its limited production. Makes a fantastic and authentic margarita.

Stockist: Waitrose

£25.00 – £23.00 – £2.00 off – Buy Now

Sierra Milenario Reposado, must be aged in oak barrels called ‘pipones’ for a minimum of two months and up to a maximum of 12 months – it’s better known as rested, and it more of a sipping tequila rather than for cocktails. Made with 100 percent premium agave and distilled in traditional copper pot stills with triple distillation process. This one is aged in sherry cask.

Stockist: Amazon

£42.21 – £55.00 – £12.79 off – Buy Now

Our top discovery Tequilas

Here’s our tequila picks that might not be on deal, but are very much worth seeking out for their unique qualities.

Casamigos was the brainchild of longtime friends Hollywood A-lister George Clooney, Rande Gerber (husband of Cindy Crawford) and Mike Meldman and their shared love of tequila. Initially created as a ‘house tequila’ for the three friends – its name translates to ‘house of friends’ – the small batch production soon became available internationally and launched in the UK in 2015. The reposado is 100% blue agave from the highlands of Jalisco, aged for seven months in American oak and has a soft and smooth taste with hints of caramel, vanilla and cocoa.

Stockist: 31 Dover Street

Created by Sophie Decobecq, who originally worked as a chemist in the cognac industry but was drawn to Mexico due to her love of tequila. This aged tequila has great depth of flavour with notes of chocolate and chillies and touches of vanilla and coffee. Smooth and vibrant with some smokiness too.

Stockist: Selfridges