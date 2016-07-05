Sponsored Content Live the Torres Wine Experience! Visit our winery and fall in love with our land, wine, gastronomy and Mediterranean culture. Come and discover everything we have to offer



Visit Bodegas Torres

The origins of the Torres family in the Penedès region – near Barcelona – date back to the 17th century. Since it was founded in 1870, Bodegas Torres has managed to combine tradition and innovation with the aim of making premium wine and brandy, always with the utmost respect for the environment.

The family tradition has been passed down from generation to generation, sharing the secret of making great wines and the love for the land.

Presided by 4th generation Miguel A. Torres and managed by 5th generation Miguel Torres Maczassek, bodegas Torres has vineyards in Spain, Chile and California and is present in more than 150 countries around the world.

Torres is a member of PFV (Primum Familiae Vini), an association of 11 wine families who are among the most prestigious wine producers of their region.

FACILITIES

Come to the heart of the Penedès (near Barcelona) and find out how and where our wines originate and are produced. Enjoy a unique experience with our experts and absorb the privileged places where the wineries are located. Each year many people from all over the world combine their stay in Catalonia and /or Barcelona with a visit to Torres to see our bodega, vineyards and cellars. We offer a wide range of different programs: from standard tours, eco tours, walking tours, Premium tours, Wine and Cheese pairing workshops up to super VIP tours in helicopter. www.torres.es/en/vineyards-and-wineries.

HOURS:

From November until March:

• Open Monday to Saturday from 9.15 am until 4 pm (last tour).

• Sundays and public holidays from 9.15 am until 12.00 pm (last tour).

From April until October

• Open Monday to Saturday from 9.15 am until 4.30 pm (last tour).

• Sundays and public holidays from 9.15 am until 12.30 pm (last tour).

MINIMUM AND MAXIMUM GROUP SIZES: 1-110 people. For bigger groups, please consult our reservations department.

CONTACT: For all information (programs, prices, reservations etc) please contact:

Tel. +34 93 817 73 30 / +34 93 817 75 68, mail us: reservations@torres.es or make your reservation online

