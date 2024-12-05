Celebrating Marqués de Riscal at Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter 2024

Having consolidated a unique portfolio of vineyards across Rioja, Castilla y León and Rueda, the historic winery brought eight stellar wines to the table at the Landmark Hotel London this November 2024.

With 350ha of organic vineyards in Rueda (for white wines), and 370ha in Rioja (for reds) and a further 100ha+ in conversion, Marqués de Riscal is one of Spain’s leading organic producers and is seen as a forerunner in regenerative agriculture. Voted the World’s Best Vineyard 2024, Marqués de Riscal has led the way in shaping the identity of Rioja ever since its founding 166 years ago.

Decanter’s London Fine Wine Encounter 2024 provided the perfect backdrop and audience to present eight of the winery’s most representative bottlings – from fresh whites to powerful Gran Reserva Riojas.

Single varietal whites

Marqués de Riscal, Verdejo, Rueda, 2023

100% Verdejo

100% organic from the 2018 vintage onwards, this zesty, aromatic Verdejo offers aromas of fennel, white flowers, aniseed and fresh grass on the nose which carry through on the fresh palate. The head winemaker at Marqués de Riscal was a driving force in highlighting the potential of the Verdejo variety in Rueda – the first release of this wine being the 2023 label. Alc 13.1%

Marqués de Riscal, Sauvignon Blanc, Rueda, 2023

100% Sauvignon Blanc

This was the first wine in the Marqués de Riscal portfolio to be produced 100% organically. Marqués de Riscal’s interpretation of the Sauvignon Blanc variety, fresh and aromatic with citrus fruit and green bell pepper character. Alc 13.5%

Marqués de Riscal, Finca Montico, Rueda, 2022

100% Verdejo

Produced from 40-year-old bush vines grown on high terraces overlooking the Duero river. Characterised by low yields and high quality grapes, this single varietal expression offers up notes of fennel, white blossom, pear and peach, framed by fresh acidity and lent complexity from time spent on the fine lees for a minimum of four months. Alc 13%

Marqués de Riscal, Limousin, Rueda, 2022

100% Verdejo

This single varietal expression is fermented and aged on the lees for 6 months in 600L French oak vats. Grapes are sourced from 40-year-old bush vines, from the highest terraces of the district of La Seca and ungrafted vines from the area of Segovia. Alc 13.45%

Powerful expressions of Rioja

Marqués de Riscal, Reserva, Rioja, 2020

Tempranillo and Graciano

A high-performer at the 2024 Decanter World Wines Awards, receiving 91 points and a Silver medal. The judges reviewed the 2020 vintage as follows: ‘Meaty and toasty character, the nose shows aromas of liquorice and dark plums. Opulent and full on the palate’. Alc 14.5%

Marqués de Riscal, XR Reserva, Rioja, 2020

Tempranillo and Graciano

Awarded a Silver medal with 92 points at DWWA 2024, the XR Reserva was recognised for its ‘…aromas of black cherries, plum compote, black pepper, violets and touches of liquorice. Full bodied, with firm tannins.’ Alc 15%

Marqués de Riscal, Gran Reserva, Rioja, 2018

Tempranillo and other varieties

With fruit sourced from vines over 80-year-old vines, the Gran Reserva sees 28 months ageing in French oak casks. Balsamic notes on the palate carry through on the smooth, well-rounded palate. Alc 14.5%

Marqués de Riscal, Barón de Chirel, Rioja, 2019

Tempranillo and other varieties

Silver medal winner with 92 points at the DWWA 2024 awards, the 2019 vintage was praised by the judges as follows, ‘Incredibly hedonistic, spicy and opulent. With lovely round tannins providing a wonderful structure. Savoury notes on the finish, very long.’ Alc 15.5%

