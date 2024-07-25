Quimera: Achaval Ferrer’s unending quest for perfection

In the dynamic world of Argentinian wine, Achaval Ferrer’s Quimera has become the exemplar of a masterful blend, using meticulous, skillful oenology to create an outstanding wine. Under the direction of visionary winemaker Gustavo Rearte, the crafting of Quimera is a constant journey toward perfection.

The art of the blend

When Quimera was first released, Achaval Ferrer was already earning international recognition with its world-class Mendoza Malbecs, from ungrafted vines on centuries-old farms. The 2000 vintage was the debut of Quimera, an exceptional Bordeaux blend. Two years later, it was joined by Quimera Blanco, a high-altitude white blend from the Uco Valley.

Quimera is made with methodical precision in three stages: first the selection of the ideal vineyards and plots, then the fermentation of each individual variety and parcel selection, and finally ageing in barrels made of French oak from the forests of Allier, Tronçais and Vosges.

Finding the perfect balance

‘Every parcel brings its own character, and the essence of Quimera resides in this detailed blending process,’ explains Rearte. Quimera 2021 combined grapes from 18 different parcels across eight different districts in Luján de Cuyo and the Uco Valley. Each variety – Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Petit Verdot – was fermented separately, in concrete, oak or stainless steel vessels.

Ageing in French oak, equal parts new and used, plays a crucial role. ‘For more than ten years now, we have been using 160-litre barrels for a more refined development of the aromatic characteristics, and greater complexity of flavour.’ The result is a substantial, elegant and potent red blend from one of Mendoza’s best years in decades.

Varieties in harmony

Meanwhile, Quimera Blanco 2023, a blend of grapes from high-altitude vineyards in Tupungato, Uco Valley, combines Chardonnay and Viognier fermented at low temperatures in French barrels with a vibrant Semillon fermented in stainless steel. The blend is then aged in used barrels to produce a fragrant, fresh and persistent wine.

‘We believe that perfection is achieved through a constant search for excellence,’ continues Rearte. ‘We make use of the best possible elements to create something truly exceptional that elevates the senses and lingers long, on the palate and in the mind.’

