Bordeaux’s esteemed Domaine Clarence Dillon at DFWE NYC 2024

Get ready for a day of exquisite wine tasting and exclusive masterclasses at Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) NYC, returning for its third year at the stunning Manhatta.

On Saturday, 8 June taste and learn about some of Bordeaux’s most iconic wines in a masterclass featuring selections from the renowned Domaine Clarence Dillon, led by commercial director Guillaume-Alexandre Marx.

Explore the rich history and exceptional terroir of Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion, and the newest addition to the family portfolio, Château Quintus, ‘the new star of the right bank’.

This masterclass offers a unique opportunity to taste three vintages each of Château La Mission-Haut Brion, Château Haut-Brion and Château Quintus, alongside La Clarté de Haut-Brion, a white wine made from grapes grown on the two neighbouring Haut-Brion properties. Taste a curated selection of vintages spanning from the acclaimed 1995 to 2021 range, and discover why Château Haut-Brion stands as the oldest of the Bordeaux first growths.

The wines on the day

Château La Mission Haut-Brion rouge, Pessac-Léognan Cru Classé de Graves, Bordeaux 1995

Château La Mission Haut-Brion rouge, Pessac-Léognan Cru Classé de Graves, Bordeaux 2005

Château La Mission Haut-Brion rouge, Pessac-Léognan Cru Classé de Graves, Bordeaux 2010

Château Haut-Brion rouge, Pessac-Léognan 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2003

Château Haut-Brion rouge, Pessac-Léognan 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2006

Château Haut-Brion rouge, Pessac-Léognan 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2009

Château Quintus, St-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2016

Château Quintus, St-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2018

Château Quintus, St-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2020

La Clarté de Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2021

In addition to the Haut-Brion masterclass, wine enthusiasts can attend three other special masterclasses throughout the day, featuring Marqués de Murrieta, M Chapoutier, and Peter Michael Winery. Attendees can also purchase tickets to access the walk-around grand tasting, featuring over 200 fine wines from 50 of the world’s most prestigious producers.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to delve into the legacy of Bordeaux’s prestigious estates, exclusively at DFWE NYC. Secure your ticket today.

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 8 June 2024 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhattan, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245

