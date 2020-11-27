Champagne goes pink: Black Friday rosé Champagne deals

Pink Champagne was long disregarded as a lesser counterpart to other, more highly regarded, styles. A Blanc de Blancs or Blanc de Noirs might still muster more prestige, but the perception – of both consumers and sommeliers – is changing.

Rosé Champagne has grown a reputation of its own, as a more structured and food friendly option, that adds aromatic complexity and a subtle tannic grip to the trademark minerality of Champagne.

While sometimes associated with higher dosage levels, rosé Champagnes shine in Brut and Extra Brut bottlings and are perfect companions to a variety of cuisines. From sushi or ceviche to fruit-based desserts, rosé Champagne will be a good pairing choice.

Many producers now have iconic rosé bottlings that showcase their house styles as well as, if not better than, any of their other cuvées. Billecart Salmon’s Brut Rosé is a perfect example, as are Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé or Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame Rosé.

More limited production makes rosé Champagne sometimes harder to come by and often more expensive though. These Black Friday deals are therefore a great way to discover a pink take on the Champagne we all love.

Black Friday rosé Champagne deals