The unmissable Château Ducru-Beaucaillou masterclass at DFWE London

Join us on Saturday 16 November for DFWE London, where you’ll have a unique opportunity to experience an exceptional tasting of Bordeaux second growth wines from the St-Julien appellation at the Château Ducru-Beaucaillou masterclass.

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, established in 1720 and a grand cru classé since 1855, has long been renowned for its refined elegance and its exceptional age-worthiness.

Vineyard holdings total 105 hectares with a variety of soil types, including the large-sized gravel (or ‘beaux cailloux’ for which the property is named), as well as marl and sand. The wines are made predominantly from Cabernet Sauvignon (about 60% depending on the vintage) blended with about one third Merlot and the remainder Petit Verdot to give a subtly spicy touch.

‘Great wine is an accumulation of care and attention to detail’

Such is the motto of this standout St-Julien Bordeaux second growth. The masterclass will be led by Bruno-Eugène Borie, the passionate proprietor and the third generation of his family to steward the estate.

Borie, who was born and brought up on the property, celebrated an important milestone last year: his 20-year anniversary at the helm. He will reflect on the legacy of Ducru-Beaucaillou, paying tribute to its long heritage and giving insight into how he is laying solid foundations to safeguard the property’s future prosperity.

Wines to be tasted:

(scroll down to see scores and tasting notes)

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2018

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2016

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2010

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2005

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2000

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux 1995

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, La Croix Ducru Beaucaillou, St-Julien, Bordeaux 2018

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, La Croix Ducru Beaucaillou, St-Julien, Bordeaux 2016

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Petit Ducru, St-Julien, Bordeaux 2019

Guests will taste six vintages of the grand vin, alongside two vintages of the esteemed La Croix Ducru-Beaucaillou and a single vintage of the newest addition to the fold, Le Petit Ducru, while highlighting the wines’ different personalities.

The tasting will begin with the 2018 and 2016 vintages of Ducru-Beaucaillou. Moving backwards in time to the 1995 vintage, tasters will see how brilliantly these wines age.

The 2018 and 2016 vintages of La Croix, which is made from grapes from a distinct vineyard plot, will illustrate the role that terroir plays in the wines’ flavour profiles. The tasting will finish with newcomer Le Petit Ducru, which demonstrates that quality can be achieved across price levels.

Ducru’s adviser Tracey Dobbin MW will be on hand to comment and help draw out the nuances of each wine during this masterclass.

A ticket for Château Ducru-Beaucaillou: Time and Terroir masterclass is priced at £175. Places are strictly limited so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

This is an unmissable opportunity for those who enjoy top-notch Bordeaux.

{} {"wineId":"29328","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"10893","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33131","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33127","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"61408","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"61412","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Essential information Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London Date: Saturday 16 November 2024 from 11am to 5:30pm Location: The Landmark London, NW1 6JQ Price: Grand Tasting tickets £115 | with Cellar Collection access £155 | Masterclass tickets from £155

Related articles