Decanter magazine latest issue out now: November 2021

Inside the Decanter magazine November 2021 issue
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Decanter Hall of Fame 2021: Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago receives Decanter’s top honour, joining a list of 38 standard-setting wine trade alumni.
- Rising Star Award 2021: Consultant and professor Dr Axel Marchal, from the University of Bordeaux’s Institute of Vine & Wine (ISVV), is the first to receive this new award.
- Decanter Retailer Awards 2021: Our 35 of the best – UK wine retailers going that extra mile in what they do.
FEATURES
- Oz Clarke: The New World wines that made me One of the UK’s foremost wine writers tells it all from the start.
- Affordable Burgundy: See 30 top buys with prices up to £25-a-bottle, from delicious whites and to great reds – all selected by Andy Howard MW.
- Regional profile: Chianti Rùfina – Italy expert Monty Waldin brings you an insider guide to Tuscany’s ‘other’ quality region for top Sangiovese reds.
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled: Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five superb XO Cognacs.
- Tahona tequilas: Laura Foster on the producers returning to tradition.
GOOD LIVING
- A perfect pairing: Roasted radicchio with beans calls for a soulful wine.
- Travel guide: Hong Kong for wine lovers and the best wine venues to try, by Jeannie Cho Lee MW.
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom: Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine.
BUYING GUIDE
- Editor’s picks: In our new regular section, Decanter staff highlight some of their favourite recent discoveries.
- Panel tasting: IGT Tuscan reds – Quality and balance on display from several vintages, with an impressive six Outstanding and 52 Highly Recommended wines out of 74 tasted.
- Panel tasting: Alsace grand cru Riesling – A rare line-up that showed why terroir really does count. See which of the 77 dry whites tasted got an Exceptional rating, plus find four Outstanding wines and plenty of other high scores.
- Expert’s Choice: Hungarian reds to discover – Caroline Gilby MW picks 18 reds full of regional character and flavour.
- Weekday wines: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines: Seven top buys price from £20 to £50.
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news: What’s making waves, and new releases to watch.
- Marketwatch spotlight on Burgundy: Prices for top wines are back on the rise.
REGULARS
- Meet the experts: Decanter’s authors.
- Uncorked: News, views and more.
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column: Why a spark of imagination goes a long way
- Guest column with Peter Richards MW – The wine trade is seizing the day, and it’s a great time for wine lovers.
- DWWA 2021 highlights: In Tuscany, we feature 19 of this year’s top award-winning Brunello di Montalcino 2016 and Riserva 2015 wines.
- Wine to 5: Mags Janjo on life as a wine importer, educator and consultant.
Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today
Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are.
OR
Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads