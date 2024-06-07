Decanter partners with the International Pinot Noir Celebration

A first in its 38 years of existence, the International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC) has chosen a media partner, Decanter magazine, in a pivotal year for the event –one of America’s longest-running wine celebrations.

The weekend of 26-28 July 2024 will mark an historic final IPNC weekend, as organisers have designs on pivoting to a different format for the event.

IPNC is a one-of-a-kind wine event held in McMinnville, Oregon that brings an array of Pinot Noir producers from around the world to the campus of Linfield University and the hillside vineyards of the Willamette Valley. The three-day immersive experience includes names like Burgundy’s revered Domaine des Comtes Lafon, CHACRA from Patagonia, and many Oregon and California producers, including Sonoma’s Three Sticks and Oregon stalwarts, Bethel Heights and Beaux Frères.

‘I was part of the first IPNC in 1987,’ said Dominique Lafon of Domaine des Comtes Lafon. ‘This celebration was key for the strong relationships between the burgeoning wine industry in Oregon and Burgundy. The event also puts the spotlight on Pinot Noir worldwide. I’ll be happy to participate in this wonderful event one more time with my family.’

Attendees will have access to in-depth, up-close wine education with some of the world’s biggest names in Pinot Noir. Raj Parr will provide the keynote address. The Grand Seminar, moderated by Karen MacNeil, will explore Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Champagne to Burgundy to South America and the US West Coast. There will be vineyard tours and intimate University of Pinot seminars.

The meals at IPNC include food prepared by some of the Northwest’s best chefs and deep verticals of Pinot Noir from the extensive IPNC library collection.

Guests may purchase tickets for individual events, including the Sunday Sparkling Brunch, the IPNC Salmon Bake, or the entire weekend.

Decanter’s North America editor, Clive Pursehouse, will be in attendance. IPNC represents an excellent opportunity for Decanter to speak with American wine lovers as the publication seeks to expand further into the US market, having launched a US team almost two years ago.

‘We are thrilled to have the sponsorship and support of Decanter magazine for the 2024 event,’ said Thomas Savre, president of the IPNC board, and winemaker for Lingua Franca. ‘This collaboration not only validates our event’s exceptional quality and reputation but also underscores our shared commitment to promoting excellence in the world of wine.’

‘This event is beloved by the industry and Pinot Noir fans. I am looking forward to celebrating one more time with the guests and some of the best Pinot Noir makers from all over the world. IPNC may be closing a chapter, but the book still has many pages to be written,’ Savre added.

