Decanter unveils the new Decanter Premium app

Hitting the App Store and Google Play this week the new Decanter Premium app aims to provide subscribers with all the benefits of your standard desktop Decanter Premium subscription plus exciting new features.

A subscription to Decanter Premium currently gives you:

Unlimited access to Decanter.com and Premium Articles

1,000+ wine reviews and scores every month

Web copy of the magazine

Priority booking to all Decanter Masterclasses

Access to My Wines and CellarTracker integration

Advertising free for a better reading experience

With the app, you can enjoy all of the above features, plus:

Bookmark articles read later and enjoy convenient offline reading wherever you are

The latest issues of Decanter magazine on your device with speedy progressive downloading

Access to a library of Decanter Magazine issues dating back to 2013

Ability to sync My Wines across all your Premium subscriptions

How do I get the app?

The app, which is available to both iOS and Android users will be free to all current Decanter Premium subscribers for a year, as well those that join before the end of 2019.

For current subscribers: You will have received a unique code which will allow you to redeem the app free of charge, however, if you are experiencing any issues please contact us at support@decanter.com

For new subscribers: In order to get the app for free you will need to subscribe before 31st December 2019. Simply select the Premium Digital + Free App Trial to subscribe to the standard version with a complimentary app subscription free for 12 months.

Click here to sign up now

Looking for a gift to give the wine lover in your life?

Gift your family and friends a subscription to Decanter Premium before the end of the year and they too can enjoy the app free for 12 months.

Click here to find out more.

As of 2020 the app will be available to purchase in the following formats:

The New Decanter Premium App: £50 / $70 / €100

Decanter Premium Online + The New App: £90 / $125 / €100

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy various discounts when bundling the Premium Online with the Decanter Premium app.

Decanter Premium launched at the end of 2017 and was designed to provide fine wine lovers with everything they needed to stay up to date with the ever-evolving and fascinating world of wine.

Since then, Decanter Premium has grown into an online community of fine wine lovers from over 100 countries and gone on to receive a number of prestigious industry awards including Best Online Media Property or Brand: B2B and most recently, Best Digital Publishing Innovation

Take a look at some of the most-loved Premium articles published this year so far: