Top South African red wines to try

Decanter's Tastings team pick out the wines to hunt down...

When you think of South African red wines, different styles come to mind – maybe the national grape, Pinotage, or maybe its Bordeaux-style blends. Or even its elegant Pinot Noirs.

South Africa is a diverse country ranging from hot inland areas such as Swartland and Robertson, to much cooler, coastal areas such as Walker Bay and Constantia.

Decanter’s Tastings team recently attended a tasting of over 50 wines that have been awarded five stars in the 2019 edition of the Platter South African Wine Guide, narrowing the selection down to an elite handful of red wines that should be in your cellar or winerack.

The best South African red wines:

