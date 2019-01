France has more 100-point wines in our database than any other country - unsurprising really, considering it's home to the fine wine strongholds of Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne and the Rhône valley...

France is one of the leading wine-producing countries by volume, and it’s the source of some world-beating wines. In fact, many of these styles have, at one time or another, been aped by producers in other countries looking for their own slice of perfection.

