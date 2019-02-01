Spain’s top 40 Tempranillo wines

It’s a grape that has risen from relative anonymity in just a few decades to be the key variety in Spain’s finest wine regions, with its popularity now beginning to spread further afield. We asked Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW, who writes below, and Sarah Jane Evans MW to recommend the 40 best Tempranillo wines they could find…

Tempranillo is the grape variety most commonly associated with Spain. There are several reasons for such visibility. First, it is the main grape in most of the greatest wines from Rioja, Spain’s fine wine flagship. Then, it is the raw material in many other appellations, going by many synonyms: Cencibel in Castilla- La Mancha, Tinta Fina in Ribera del Duero, Tinta de Toro, Tinta de Madrid, Ull de Llebre in Catalonia… It is indeed the most planted red variety in Spain (203,226ha in 2017).

Scroll down for Pedro and Sarah’s top 40 Tempranillo wines from Spain

See Pedro and Sarah’s top 40 Tempranillo wines from Spain

You may also like