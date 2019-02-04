Quality Rioja 2010: Panel tasting results

Riojas priced at £15 and above, these oak-aged styles, traditional or otherwise, impressed us all, says Simon Field MW...
69 Riojas tasted, with 2 Outstanding and 34 Highly Recommended
The tasters: Sarah Jane Evans MW, Simon Field MW and Pierre Mansour
Scroll down to see the tasting notes & scores
The verdict
This was a fascinating and uplifting tasting and it was inspiring to see so many of these current release 2010 Riojas, despite their age, coming in at relatively modest price points – certainly in the context of their relative maturity and inherent quality.
