Comparing Artadi terroirs: Single vineyard wines

A recent sale preview tasting at Christie's gave Sarah Jane Evans MW an opportunity to examine Artadi's terroir-driven approach...

From the beginning, Artadi’s focus has been on the terroirs of their vineyards – hence the strapline on their tasting sheets: ‘Artadi Is Terroir’.

In 2014, says fifth-generation owner Juan Carlos López de Lacalle, ‘I moved to a single vineyard [Burgundian] concept, from the more old-fashioned coupage approach of Bordeaux. The age of the vineyard is not what’s important; it’s the soil.’

Scroll down to see Sarah Jane’s tasting notes & scores

You might also like: