For Evans, welcome surprises were from Greece and Georgia, plus the ‘glamorous’ Douro sparkling, ‘and the fact I put a Soave and a Pinot Gris in my top 10’.

She also highlighted the South African Albariño, which she said was ‘convincing, for a Spanish wine lover’, plus Vasse Felix’s Heytesbury Chardonnay – repeating the success of the 2014 vintage in last year’s line-up – plus stand-out Pinot Noirs and Garnachas.