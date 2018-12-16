Stephen Brook’s top scoring fine wines of 2018

See the wines that have made Stephen Brook's end-of-year highlights, with exclusive tasting notes for Decanter Premium members...

yearScroll down to see Stephen Brook’s top fine wines of 2018

Introduction by Decanter.com staff

Stephen Brook has tasted hundreds of good wines from across Italy, France, Austria and California for Decanter in 2018, for articles in the print magazine and on Decanter Premium.

This has covered vertical tastings of some of Barolo and Barbaresco‘s top estates including Poderi Aldo Conterno and Gaja’s single-vineyard Costa Russi.

Stephen also took an in-depth look into Bordeaux‘s Left Bank and tasted his way through a number of Burgundies from Anne Gros including the top Grand Crus of Richebourg, Clos Vougeot and Echézeaux – spanning several vintages.

We’ve gathered his top-scoring wines, all 96 points and above, culminating in Stephen’s top 10 fine wines from 2018.

There are naturally several Italian greats in the following list, as you’d expect from our Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chair for Piedmont, but you’ll also find top wines from Burgundy as well as Pauillac, St-Julien and Pessac-Léognan.

Stephen Brook is a wine writer and contributor to Decanter since 1996, he is also the Regional Chair for Piedmont at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

See Stephen Brook’s top fine wines of 2018

