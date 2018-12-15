Top wines of 2018 from Decanter Panel Tastings

Our unique and famous Panel Tastings; three world class wine experts in their field review flights of wines on a particular theme. Each give their own individual scores, which are then averaged to give an overall mark. This mark is based on the theme chosen. In 2018 we've had panel tastings covering Cabernet Franc from across South America as well as the Loire, Riesling from Germany and Australia, as well as little known reds from Greece and whites from Galicia. Plus Californian Cabernet 2014, Barolo 2008, Champagne under £40 and French rosé beyond Provence.



See the top Decanter Panel Tastings wines of 2018 below

In 2018, the magazine panel tastings have given out a myriad of scores – some predictable and some not so.

To make it easy, the Decanter team has sifted through thousands of panel tasting wine reviews to bring you our top picks of 2018.

Our list of wines have been chosen based on a score of 95 and above covering both the Outstanding and Exceptional wine categories.

These are some of our experts’ top wines of 2018 and well worth seeking out to try.

Top wines of 2018: Decanter Panel Tastings

