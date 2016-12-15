Mature Barolo from the cellar for Christmas

Barolo is a great match for hearty cuisine served up in the dark winter months. Below, Decanter's tastings team dishes out some top Barolo recommendations for drinking now...

Piedmont, in the north-west corner of Italy, is as renowned for its food as its wines. The town of Bra is home to the Slow Food movement, while arguably the most famous truffle market in the world can be found in historic Alba. Both espresso and vermouth lay claim to having been invented in the region’s capital, Torino.

But here, the wine should really take centre stage, and fittingly the region’s most famous export – Barolo – is known as the ‘king of wines’.

Nebbiolo can hardly be the thick skins of which provide a muscular, tannic backbone for the wine, meaning that these wines tend to require a number of years in the cellar before being opened.

There’s plenty of acidity, preserved in the grapes by the cool morning mists that roll over the hillsides of Monforte, which provides freshness to these wines and balances the weight of tannin and fruit.

Together with its unique fragrance of violet, rose, liquorice and tar, Barolo is instantly recognisable.

Great with food

Barolo’s tannic structure can be overpowering when young, but with time the tannins begin to integrate and soften.

Barolo works well with red meats and game, but be careful not to drown out older wines with strongly flavoured sauces. It’s also a fitting match for the region’s truffles.

The high acidity of Nebbiolo enables Barolo to cut through oily, fatty and salty ingredients, and reach equilibrium with high acidity foods such as tomato. Acidity is your friend at the Christmas dinner table!

Barolo Crus The vast majority of Barolo is produced in the five main communes: Barolo, La Morra, Castiglione Falletto, Serralunga d’Alba and Monforte d’Alba. In addition, each of these communes has several vineyard crus, which are each notable for their individual characteristics – much like a grand or premier cru Burgundy. Both Barolo and Burgundy can be defined by their patchwork of communes, crus, and family-owned domaines. There are strict laws designed to maintain the quality of any wine labelled as Barolo. Primarily, it must be made from 100% Nebbiolo. It must also be aged for at least 38 months before release, or five years if it’s labelled as a Barolo Riserva.

