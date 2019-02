Jane Anson reports on how the Bordeaux 2009 vintage is tasting 10 years on. Have the wines lived up to the initial hype at the time of their release?

I have awarded four 100-point scores, one 99 and seven 98s from the 67 Bordeaux 2009 wines retasted.

Tasting Bordeaux 2009 wines: 10 years on – the top scorers: