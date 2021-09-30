Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga release limited editions

In April this year, Dom Pérignon announced an exclusive partnership with Lady Gaga and the upcoming release of two limited editions signed by the pop star. The wait is now over with the two cuvées available for purchase from tomorrow.

Throughout the month of October, the Lady Gaga Limited Edition Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010 (£171) and Rosé 2006 (£295) will be sold exclusively through Harrods. November onwards they will also be available from Clos19, Selfridges and The Champagne Company. The bottles are presented with special labels and boxes, with distinct iridescent reflections.

The packaging reflects the design of the partnership’s campaign, titled the Queendom, launched this Spring with an accompanying short film directed by iconic fashion photographer and director Nick Knight and soundtracked by a Gaga Chromatica track, “Free Woman”.

As part of the project with Dom Pérignon, Lady Gaga also designed a sculpture, hand-in-hand with fashion director and long-time collaborator Nicola Formichetti, enfolding a jeroboam of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2005 which will be available exclusively from Harrods (price on request). Only 110 pieces were made and all of Dom Pérignon’s profits will be donated to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

At the beginning of July, Dom Pérignon released two Champagnes from two very different vintages: 2012 for the regular bottling and 2003 for the special rarefied, long-aged edition known as P2.

See here for Yohan Castaing’s tasting notes and scores for the above Dom Pérignon releases.

