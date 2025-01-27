Familia Torres to invest €6m in winery dedicated to non-alcoholic wines

As demand for low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks continues to rise, one of Spain’s leading producers is making a significant investment in the category. Familia Torres has announced it will invest €6m (£5,074,110) between 2024 and 2026 in a new winery, dedicated exclusively to non-alcoholic wines, at their headquarters in Pacs del Penedès in Catalonia. Half of the total amount will be spent in 2025, making the project the largest line item in the company’s annual budget.

Non-alcohol pioneer

Familia Torres began researching dealcoholisation in 2004 and launched its first dealcoholised wine – Natureo White – in 2008. Made from Muscat of Alexandria, Natureo White was later joined by Natureo Red (Garnacha and Syrah), Natureo Rosé (Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah), Natureo Chardonnay, and Natureo Sparkling (Muscat of Alexandria). In 2018, Torres added non-alcohol iterations to its popular Sangre de Toro range: Sangre de Toro 0.0 Red (Garnacha and Syrah), Sangre de Toro 0.0 White (Muscat of Alexandria) and Sangre de Toro 0.0 Rosado (Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon).

Torres uses the spinning cone method to dealcoholise its wines. Inside a column, vacuum distillation lowers alcohol’s boiling point to 50ºC, meaning only very small quantities of the original wine are vaporised. Centrifugal force separates the wine’s components into thin films across spinning cones, which create a large surface area where alcohol is removed and aromas and flavours, which would be lost at higher temperatures, can be preserved. These compounds are then blended to make the final, dealcoholised wine.

‘Familia Torres was a pioneer of non-alcoholic wines in Spain and today is a world leader in this category,’ the company told Spanish newspaper elPeriódico, adding that the goal was to ‘maintain the leadership position’.

Strategic priority

The non-alcoholic line is part of the winery’s broad range of brands, which includes wines made under the Spanish DOs Conca de Barberà, Costers del Segre, Penedès, Priorat, Ribera del Duero, Rioja, Rueda, and Rías Baixas; as well as brandies and spirits like Torres Brandy, El Gobernador Pisco, and Casals Vermouth. Familia Torres also has affiliate wineries in Chile (Miguel Torres Chile) and California (Marimar Estate).

Europapress reported that the Natureo range continues to consolidate its position in a booming non-alcoholic beverage market, with a forecast of 20% growth in 2025. In April 2024, the Mundus Vini Non-Alcoholic competition, run by German publishing house Meininger Verlag, recognised Familia Torres as the best international producer of dealcoholised wines, awarding seven medals and two ‘Best of Show’ awards to the Natureo and Sangre de Toro lines.

An increasing number of Spanish wineries are developing the non-alcoholic category, driven by growing consumer demand and new recognition by the EU Common Agricultural Policy, which authorises partially or totally dealcoholised wines. In addition to Famila Torres, other prominent names such as Raventós-Codorníu, Matarromera, Juan Gil, Freixenet, and Martín Códax all count dealcoholised labels in their ranges.

