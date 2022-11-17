Ferrari Trento launches rare new Riserva 2006

Bruno Lunelli’s grandchildren, the third generation of the Lunelli family to make wine at Ferrari Trento, pay homage to him with a special edition 100% Chardonnay Riserva from the 2006 vintage.

The best Chardonnay was selected from plots in vineyards reaching 600 metres above sea level. The wine was blended, aged for 15 years on the lees and disgorged in January 2022. The demanding house enologist, Ruben Larentis said: ‘For the first time, I am satisfied’, gaining vigorous applause from guests during the launch in Milan – and prompting laughter from the Lunelli siblings.

The 6,891 numbered bottles enter the world of NFT (Non-Fungible Token) with a digital certificate of authenticity that certifies the uniqueness of every bottle through blockchain technology.

Tasting Ferrari Riserva Bruno Lunelli 2006

{} {"wineId":"63921","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Provocation

The result of careful work in the vineyard and the cellar, this Ferrari Riserva Bruno Lunelli 2006 stands out for its specially designed bottle with a unique convex shape.

‘The Ferrari Riserva Bruno Lunelli is an act of love and gratitude towards our grandfather, Bruno Lunelli and a perfect synthesis of his values and his visionary spirit,’ said Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento. ‘With extraordinary expressiveness and longevity, it is a Trentodoc faithful to the Ferrari style and a perfect expression of Trentino’s mountain viticulture, but, at the same time, highly innovative. Starting with the bottle, unique in the world and designed ad hoc with its convex bottom, it must be moved only by hand at every stage of its creation. A provocation to ensure that it is stored lying down and served, as required, only in an ice bucket.’

Complex, deep, mature, light and with very long persistence, it provides a subtle link between strength and finesse. It’s a gastronomic sparkling wine suitable for a whole meal. The 2006 vintage was characterised by various weather events, giving this sparkling wine a unique personality.

Pricing is expected to be around €500 per bottle.

