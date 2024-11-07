Freixenet co-chairman Josep Ferrer Sala dies aged 99

Ferrer was born in Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, a Catalonian town known as the capital of cava, on 19 October 1925. His parents, Pedro Ferrer Bosch and Dolors Sala Vivé, had established Freixenet 11 years earlier.

He was just 10 years old when the Spanish Civil War erupted, and his father and older brother were sadly killed during the conflict.

Ferrer’s mother and three sisters – Pilar, Carmen and Dolores Ferrer – managed to relaunch the company after the war ended. He joined the family business in 1947, and he quickly became integral to its operations.

In 1959, Ferrer took over as general manager of Freixenet, and he was appointed president in 1978. He oversaw a golden period for the company, as sales soared in the Spanish market and across the globe.

Ferrer eventually turned Freixenet into the world’s bestselling cava brand. He expanded capacity at the Sant Sadurní winery, modernised the production facilities and spearheaded the launch of the iconic Cordón Negro label.

His trailblazing approach to advertising underpinned the brand’s success, as Freixenet brought in all manner of renowned celebrities to feature in its ‘Freixenet Bubbles’ ads.

Freixenet also opened wineries in France, California, Mexico, Argentina and Australia during Ferrer’s tenure, along with commercial subsidiaries around the world.

He retired from the day-to-day running of the company in 1999, but he was named honorary co-chairman. Ferrer also formed Freixenet’s ‘Board of Wisdom’ along with his sisters. He served as a trusted advisor to his nephew, José Luis Bonet, who took over as CEO, and he was also a celebrated ambassador for the firm and the wider cava industry.

In 2018, German drinks giant Henkell & Co. purchased a 50.67% stake in Freixenet for €220m, and Ferrer played an important role in their alliance. The company was renamed Henkell Freixenet, and it became the world’s largest sparkling wine producer.

Ferrer was also a great patron of the arts and sports, sponsoring various theatres and museums, an orchestra, a music school and the CE Noia Freixenet hockey club.

Freixenet said it ‘deeply regrets his loss and, out of affection and admiration, conveys its deepest condolences to the family. All of us who have had the good fortune to work with him mourn his absence today, but we are very proud of the legacy he has left us.’

