When first launched, the Game of Thrones whiskies proved to be an instant sell-out success, and the popularity continued with each subsequent range release.
The final one, released in November 2019 was called the ‘Six Kingdoms whisky‘ and was produced by Mortlach. It was the most premium offering to date, aged for 15 years in first-fill, Sherry-seasoned casks and finished in used American oak, ex-Bourbon casks.
Luckily for Game of Thrones and whisky fans, this one is included in Amazon’s deals – down to £93 instead of £120.
At the time of release, Kavita Agarwal, Diageo’s global brand director for malts said ‘Mortlach is one of our most sought-after, super premium single malts, and seemed fitting as the perfect finale to complete the collection.’
Game of Thrones whisky: Black Friday deals
Mortlach Six Kingdoms Game of Thrones whisky
The final release of the Game of Thrones whisky range – and also the most expensive, so even more reason to grab it when on offer, with nearly £30 off.
£120 Now £93.89 on Amazon UK
Johnnie Walker White Walker blended whisky
The first of the Game of Thrones-inspired spirits, this whisky evokes the icy Frozen North and includes single malts from some of Scotland’s most northern distilleries in the blend. Best served straight from the freezer – but the bottle design also provides an unexpected reminder once it freezes…
£30 Now £27.47 on Amazon UK
Johnnie Walker Song of Ice blended scotch whisky
With a sharp, clean citrussy flavour, inspired by the House Stark from Game of Thrones. Enjoy served as a highball with chilled bitter lemon.
£34 Now £27.49 on Amazon UK
Johnnie Walker Song of Fire blended scotch whisky
This has a warming, rich, spicy flavour profile, to reflect the House Targaryen, and its dragons flames. Try serving with a firey ginger beer.
£34 Now £27.49 on Amazon UK
The other Game of Thrones whiskies on offer are from the Johnnie Walker range.
The White Walker whisky was released in October 2018, and the Song of Fire and Song of Ice ones were released in 2019 – all three of which are now on offer for Black Friday.
