When first launched, the Game of Thrones whiskies proved to be an instant sell-out success, and the popularity continued with each subsequent range release.

The final one, released in November 2019 was called the ‘Six Kingdoms whisky‘ and was produced by Mortlach. It was the most premium offering to date, aged for 15 years in first-fill, Sherry-seasoned casks and finished in used American oak, ex-Bourbon casks.

Luckily for Game of Thrones and whisky fans, this one is included in Amazon’s deals – down to £93 instead of £120.

At the time of release, Kavita Agarwal, Diageo’s global brand director for malts said ‘Mortlach is one of our most sought-after, super premium single malts, and seemed fitting as the perfect finale to complete the collection.’

Game of Thrones whisky: Black Friday deals

Mortlach Six Kingdoms Game of Thrones whisky

The final release of the Game of Thrones whisky range – and also the most expensive, so even more reason to grab it when on offer, with nearly £30 off.

£120 Now £93.89 on Amazon UK View Deal

The other Game of Thrones whiskies on offer are from the Johnnie Walker range.

The White Walker whisky was released in October 2018, and the Song of Fire and Song of Ice ones were released in 2019 – all three of which are now on offer for Black Friday.

Black Friday wine and spirits offers