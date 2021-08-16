Wine retailer launches limited edition Burgundy to raise money for Hospitality Action

All profits from the sale of No Man Is An Island, a 2014 Chambolle-Musigny from Burgundy producer Mischief and Mayhem, will go directly to Hospitality Action.

The Sourcing Table is an online wine shop, the retail arm of UK wine importer Indigo Wines. It also offers a wine club which features cases curated by leading industry professionals. These include DWWA Regional Chair Paz Levinson, wine writer Jamie Goode and award-winning sommelier, writer and winemaker Rajat Parr.

Scroll down to see the tasting note and score for the Burgundy charity wine

No Man Is An Island, which is on sale at The Sourcing Table for £49.50, has been made by Mischief and Mayhem, which was set up in 2003 by husband and wife team Michael and Fiona Ragg. A six-bottle case price of £267 includes a limited edition print by the label’s artist (pictured above).

Mischief and Mayhem is both a micro-négociant, sourcing grapes from growers across the Côte d’Or, and a domaine in its own right, with vineyards in Aloxe-Corton, Savigny-lès-Beaune and Puligny-Montrachet.

The idea behind the partnership

Indigo Wines owner Ben Henshaw was all too aware of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hospitality sector, with 60% of his company’s pre-pandemic sales being to restaurants.

‘Having created many own-label wine projects in the past, I thought we could develop one to benefit the excellent support offered by Hospitality Action’, Ben explained.

Established in 1837, Hospitality Action is a UK-based charity which provides help, advice and support to those who work in hospitality, a sector deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following recurrent lockdowns and restaurant closures, Hospitality Action has been a vital resource for hospitality workers during the last 18 months.

No Man Is An Island

No Man Is An Island is made from Pinot Noir grapes sourced from growers in Chambolle-Musigny, a commune of the Côte de Nuits. 2014 is considered an approachable vintage for Chambolle-Musigny, with many wines being charming, accessible and drinking well now.

The wine’s label has been illustrated by The Observer’s political cartoonist, Chris Riddell, and is named after a poem by John Donne.

‘In the face of two great catastrophes – Brexit and the Covid pandemic – I chose my favourite poem by John Donne that seems to speak to both’, commented Riddell.

‘In these strange times it seems an appropriate response to open a bottle of good wine and share a glass with a companion. After all, no man is an island.’