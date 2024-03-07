Poggio Antico reveals plans for new winery

Casamonti created the award-winning Antinori winery in the Chianti Classico region, which opened in 2012 after seven years’ construction.

His portfolio also includes ambitious projects in Asia, including a winery in Bà Nà Hills, Vietnam and the Shangri-La Winery in Penglai, China.

Casamonti’s plans for the new Poggio Antico winery were unveiled at a special ceremony in Florence last week. The president of the Tuscany region and the mayor of Montalcino were among the dignitaries that attended the unveiling of his blueprints.

Pier Giuseppe D’Alessandro, general manager of Poggio Antico, said the new winery ‘will once again astonish and enhance the splendid territory we call home’.

He added: ‘The collaboration with architect Casamonti was a perfect match, because he understood our needs and crafted a project that is simple yet distinctive, remarkable, and mindful of the environment.’

Casamonti was hailed for creating ‘a cutting-edge winery in the Tuscan heartland’ after Antinori was named The World’s Best Vineyard in 2022.

He is a professor at the Faculty of Architecture in Genoa, but the new Poggio Antico winery represents just his second project in his homeland.

Poggio Antico is a boutique 37ha estate nestled high in the hills of Montalcino, rising more than 500 metres above sea level.

The mountain climate and the proximity to the Tyrrhenian Sea ensures that the vineyards enjoy a steady breeze throughout the year, resulting in elegant Sangiovese grapes.

Belgian entrepreneur Marcel Van Poecke bought Poggio Antico for an undisclosed sum via his investment vehicle, Atlas Invest, in 2017.

He has invested heavily in the estate since then. Poggio Antico is preparing to release a new label called Vigna i Poggi 2019, which represents the estate’s first foray into single vineyard wines.

