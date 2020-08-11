Sainsbury’s lockdown sales led by bag-in-box wines and premium rosé

The Drinks Dispatch from Sainsbury’s’ ‘Plate of the Nation’ report revealed that 6.8 million people bought bag-in-box (BIB) wine during the UK lockdown.

Sales of bag-in-box wines jumped by 41% year-on-year for the lockdown period, said Sainsbury’s, adding that 28% of those buying them were aged between 25 and 34 years old.

‘Lockdown gave bag-in-box wine a real opportunity to shine,’ said Sainsbury’s wine buyer Hugh Browne.

‘Shoppers could get the same great taste in a larger container that kept their wine fresh for six weeks from opening, which meant fewer trips to the shops.’

Bag-in-box wines stay fresher for longer, because it takes more time for oxygen to react with the wine once opened, compared to a normal bottle.

The bag-in-box format has also been praised for its environmental benefits, because more wine in less packaging can reduce carbon emissions from transport.

Browne added that the trend for BIB wines was continuing to grow post-lockdown.

Spending more on wine

Sainsbury’s also said sales in its Premium wine category were up by 24% for the year to date.

This trend was also seen by UK wine retailer Majestic during lockdown; it reported an 11% increase in the average bottle price of sales.

‘While restaurants and bars were closed, many customers decided to try something new and opt for a premium treat to enjoy at home,’ said Louise Lynch, Sainsbury’s product development manager for beers, wines and spirits.

‘We expect this great migration towards premium wines to continue picking up pace over the next few years, as lots of customers will stick with premium choices once they’ve made the move’.

Within the Premium category, rosé wines grew particularly strongly, with sales up 60% for the year so far.

Sales of Miraval rosé, the winery co-owned by Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and the Perrin family, were up by 90%, Sainsbury’s said.