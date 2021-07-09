Sainsbury’s report says rosé wine sales are still sparkling

Sainsbury’s said still rosé wine sales were up 26% year-on-year, compared to 15% for reds and 10% for white wines.

Figures in the latest Sainsbury’s Drinks Dispatch report show that premium rosé wine sales had even strong momentum, and were growing by 49% year-on-year.

Premium white and red wines were rising by 20% and 10% respectively, said Samantha Glanfield, premium wine buyer for Sainsbury’s.

In last year’s report, the supermarket also reported total premium wine sales growing by 24% year-on-year, as people spent more per bottle while in lockdown.

Its new data suggests that rosé wines’ popularity in the UK shows no sign of waning.

A market report from the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) also reported a 22% increase in rosé wine sales in 2020.

However, it also noted that ‘while rosé had the biggest percentage increase, it is still the smallest [category] in terms of volume compared to white and red wine’.

Sainsbury’s figures suggest sales of crisp and dry rosé wines with a pale pink hue have been growing more than twice as quickly as sweeter versions or those with a deeper shade.

‘The pale, millennial pink shade of a rosé wine is a draw for some customers when making purchasing decisions, as this tends to mean a dry, fresher taste profile,’ said Glanfield.

‘Whilst Provence has led the way for the premium pale rosés, we are seeing great value for money from other regions in France and the rest of the world, which are successfully emulating the pale salmon hue.’

Wine expert Aleesha Hansel added, ‘Interestingly, more so than any other wine category, customers aren’t as concerned with grape variety when it comes to rosé. Generally, consumers rely more on the bottle shape and colour of the liquid to inform their choice.’

Sparkling rosé wine sales: The arrival of Prosecco rosé

Sainsbury’s also said sparkling rosé wine wines have been rising, helped by the newly approved Prosecco rosé category, which started to hit UK shelves at the end of 2020.

‘Since its launch in November, the Taste the Difference Prosecco rosé has become the biggest volume sparkling rosé wine despite only being on sale for just over 6 months,’ said the supermarket group’s report.

Sainsbury’s predicts it will sell more than one million bottles of Prosecco rosé in its first year.

The growth wasn’t just down to this new category, however. Sales of rosé Champagne were up 188% year-on-year, compared to a 38% increase for sparkling rosé and just 5% for white sparkling wines, the retailer said.

Sainsbury’s also reported the trend for pink-coloured drinks went beyond wine.

It said there had been a 49% increase in sales of rosé cider, as well as higher demand for pink gin and vodka, and sales of a particular pink beer have more than tripled.