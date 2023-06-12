Sotheby’s appoints Nick Pegna as new global head of wine and spirits

Pegna has more than 30 years’ experience in the wine and spirits industry, spanning retail, wholesale, private and corporate sales, trading and consulting.

He began his career as a store manager at London wine merchant Lea & Sandeman in 1994, before joining Berry Bros & Rudd four years later.

Pegna started out in the firm’s broking department, before taking over as director of sales for Hong Kong in 1999.

He was promoted to MD for Hong Kong and then Asia director, and he eventually worked his way up to global sales director at Berry Bros & Rudd.

Pegna left the London-based merchant in 2021, and he has been running a boutique private client brokerage and advisory firm ever since.

‘With over 30 years of experience across the wine and spirits industry worldwide, Nick furthers Sotheby’s commitment to fostering market leading expertise and knowledge,’ said Josh Pullan, who heads up Sotheby’s global luxury division. ‘He joins us during an exponential period of growth in our luxury division, and I look forward to seeing the next chapter of this dynamic category unfold under his leadership.’

Pegna added: ‘I am delighted to be joining such an historic business and a results-driven team to continue building on a solid legacy of market leadership and expertise. I look forward to working with the global team during an exciting time for the wine and spirits market internationally.’

Meanwhile, Sotheby’s has promoted Jonny Fowle to global head of spirits, while Alexandria Cubbage will take on the role of head of major collections for the Americas.

Richard Young has landed the role of head of auction sales of the finest and rarest wines for the Americas, and Lukas Dempsey has taken a new Los Angeles-based role as the firm’s west coast specialist.

