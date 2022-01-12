Strong online sales boost Christmas trading at Berry Bros & Rudd

Berry Bros & Rudd has reported a 13% year-on-year increase in online sales for the two-month period ending 31 December 2021 (internal data).

Moreover, online sales soared 107% versus the same period in 2019, according to the fine wine and spirits merchant.

Average online order value increased by 19% year-on-year compared to 2020, with Berry Bros & Rudd’s online fine wine exchange [BBX] reporting a 25% increase.

The strong online results helped sales across the business increase by 2% year-on-year versus 2020, and 33% compared to 2019.

‘We have worked very hard to fix the basics for customers, including improving our online operation,’ said Emma Fox, CEO, Berry Bros & Rudd.

‘We are pleased to see the results coming through in such strong online sales for this period and are delighted to have maintained the overall growth momentum across the business from the last two years,’ Fox added.

The business said it now hoped to continue the growth as it embarks on the Burgundy 2020 En Primeur campaign this week.

‘We anticipate continued demand for the new releases and high interest for our fine wine offer,’ said Fox.

Sparkling fine wines dominated the festive campaign, with Berry Bros & Rudd Own Selection Champagne Mailly Grand Cru seeing sales increase by 62% year-on-year.

Some of the standout sales of the season included a rare 78-year-old bottle of Macallan and an 18-bottle case of 2017 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

The oldest fine wine or spirit sold was a 1915 Armagnac Nismes-Delclou, while popular fine wine producers included Champagne Leclerc Briant, Domaine Sébastien Dampt and Grattamacco.

Berry Bros & Rudd also reported that, despite the spread of the Omicron Covid variant affecting West End footfall, customers continued to visit its London shop at 63 Pall Mall, with in-person orders up 69% year-on-year.

Ahead of Christmas, in September last year, Berry Bros & Rudd announced the launch of the oenophile’s ultimate dream gift: a cellar .

