The world’s best vineyards 2024 revealed

Marqués de Riscal had finished second in the World’s Best Vineyards in 2021, 2022 and 2023, but the Rioja producer finally claimed first place at Monday night’s awards ceremony.

It was one of three Spanish vineyards to finish inside the top 10, along with Bodegas Ysios and Abadía Retuerta.

Spain also had eight vineyards in the top 50. Vineyards in Chile, South Africa, France, Germany, Argentina and Uruguay performed well at the awards, which were hosted at Nyetimber in West Sussex.

‘This annual ranking recognises the unique experiences that these vineyards offer, from stunning landscapes and rich histories to extraordinary restaurants and vineyard tours,’ said Andrew Reed, managing director of wine and exhibitions at William Reed, which organised the event.

The Marqués de Riscal City of Wine is renowned for its futuristic hotel, which was designed by acclaimed architect Frank Gehry. Guests can enjoy high-quality wines while gazing out at the sprawling vineyard, which was established in 1858.

Marqués de Riscal has more than 500 hectares under vine in the area surrounding its home village of Elciego, which lies in the heart of Rioja Alavesa. Tempranillo and Graciano are the main grape varieties, and the oldest vines are used to produce the flagship Barón de Chirel Reserva.

Tim Atkin MW, who hosted the ceremony, described Marqués de Riscal as ‘a unique world of pleasure involving all the senses, and a vinous paradise’.

Chilean producer VIK claimed the runner-up spot for its vineyard, which is part of a 4,300ha nature reserve in the Millahue Valley.

Visitors can enjoy vineyard tours and wine tastings before exploring the nature reserve on horseback.

Third place went to Creation in South Africa, which is famous for its gourmet tasting menus and educational tours.

Another Rioja producer, Bodegas Ysios, finished fourth. It was also given the Highest Climber award, having moved up 67 places from last year.

Schloss Johannisberg in Germany, often described as the birthplace of Riesling, rounded out the top five.

Champagne producer Maison Ruinart was sixth, ahead of Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Abadía Retuerta, Weingut Dr. Loosen in Germany, and Durigutti Family Winemakers’ Finca Victoria in Argentina.

The full list of the World’s Best Vineyards 2024

Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal (Spain) VIK (Chile) Creation (South Africa) Bodegas Ysios (Spain) Schloss Johannisberg (Germany) Maison Ruinart (France) Château Smith Haut Lafitte (France) Abadía Retuerta (Spain) Weingut Dr. Loosen (Germany) Finca Victoria – Durigutti Family Winemakers (Argentina) Bodega Garzón (Uruguay) Champagne Bollinger (France) Château d’Yquem (France) Tenuta Cavalier Pepe (Italy) Quinta do Crasto (Portugal) Robert Mondavi Winery (USA) Montes (Chile) Bodegas Salentein (Argentina) Viu Manent (Chile) Ceretto (Italy) Château Pape Clément (France) Castello Banfi (Italy) Bodegas Muga (Spain) Jordan Vineyard & Winery (USA) Tenuta Castelbuono, Tenute Lunelli (Italy) Matías Riccitelli (Argentina) Champagne Billecart-Salmon (France) Quinta do Bomfim, Symington Family Estates (Portugal) El Enemigo Wines (Argentina) Marqués de Murrieta (Spain) Bodegas Vivanco (Spain) D’Arenberg (Australia) Domäne Wachau (Austria) Bodegas Tio Pepe (Spain) Château Héritage (Lebanon) Quinta do Noval (Portugal) Magill Estate, Penfolds (Australia) Bodega Bouza (Uruguay) Bodega DiamAndes (Argentina) Bodega Colomé (Argentina) Klein Constantia Winery (South Africa) M. Chapoutier (France) Szepsy Winery (Hungary) Duckhorn Vineyards (USA) Gramona (Spain) Château Kefraya (Lebanon) Champagne Pommery (France) 98WINEs (Japan) Viña Casas del Bosque (Chile) Gusbourne (England)

