20 summer wines under £20

What to drink this summer? 20 wines under £20 for you to enjoy in the sun.

Summer wines
Our tasting team selects great value wines, perfect to seek out and enjoy this summer – see their 20 top picks below.

Tanners Brut Cava NV

Tanners, Brut Cava NV This is a perfectly quaffable sparkler with a very appealing price-tag, which will easily hold its…

Points 90
Rabbit & Spaghetti Riesling 2014

Rabbit & Spaghetti, Riesling, Clare Valley, South Australia 2014 Winemaker Adam Barton has selected old-vine fruit from Watervale, a sub-region…

Points 91
Benanti, Rosso di Verzella 2013

A light ruby-coloured, vibrant red from Etna’s volcanic slopes. 80% Nerello Mascalese and 20% Nerello Cappuccio...

Points 89