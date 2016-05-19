20 summer wines under £20

What to drink this summer? 20 wines under £20 for you to enjoy in the sun.
Our tasting team selects great value wines, perfect to seek out and enjoy this summer – see their 20 top picks below.
J de Telmont Grande, Réserve, Champagne NV
A delighful Champagne, made by a family-owned Champagne house...
Tanners, Brut Cava NV
Le Colture, Pianer, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Extra Dry, Veneto NV
Lively pear fruit and white flowers lead the way in this stylish Prosecco...
La Jara, Pinot Grigio Brut Rosé NV
Don’t be put off by this rosé fizz – it may not have the best reputation...
Graham Beck, Chardonnay-Pinot Noir Brut, Western Cape, South Africa NV
Juvé y Camps, Reserva de La Familia Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava 2010
One to linger over. It starts savoury then reveals notes of honey, toasted brioche...
Creation, Chardonnay, Walker Bay 2013
Philippe de Bois d’Arnault, Chablis Premier Cru 2014
Which negociant is hidden behind this label? It’s a bit of a mystery as very little information can...
Domaine Lombard, Côtes-du-Rhône Brézème 2014
A blend of 80% Marsanne, 12% Viognier and 8% Roussanne. Barrel fermented...
Domaine du Bouchot Regain Pouilly-Fumé, Loire, France 2013
See Christelle Guibert's rating and tasting notes for Domaine du Bouchot, Regain, Pouilly-Fumé, Loire, France 2013.
Alpha Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Amyndeon Florina, Greece 2014
Cono Sur, 20 Barrels Sauvignon Blanc 2014
This reliably expressive, complex Sauvignon is typical of Cono Sur’s excellent value white range..
Rabbit & Spaghetti, Riesling 2014
Lismore, Barrel Fermented Sauvignon Blanc 2014
If you are after textbook Sauvignon Blanc, then move away...
Joseph Mellot, Sancerre Rosé 2014
Joseph Mellot is an institution in Sancerre; founded five centuries ago, it has stayed in the family ever since...
Bodegas Protos, Rosado 2014
This historic winery has improved the quality of its entire range...
Navarrsotillo Magister Bibendi Garnacha Crianza 2011
A terrific display of Garnacha’s potential in Rioja, from a leading organic producer...
Benanti, Rosso di Verzella 2013
A light ruby-coloured, vibrant red from Etna’s volcanic slopes. 80% Nerello Mascalese and 20% Nerello Cappuccio...
Two Rivers, Tributary Pinot Noir, Marlborough, New Zealand 2013
With 22 vintages under his belt in the Old World and the New, David Clouston has returned home...
Catherine Marshall, Pinot Noir 2015
Marshall is behind one of the Cape’s first micro-wineries, the Barefoot Wine Company...