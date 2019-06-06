Decanter Best Wines

Great white wines for summer

From Pinot Grigio to Spanish Txakoli, pick a wine rated by our experts and get it chilling...

When the sun is shining, there are few things more refreshing than a cool glass of white wine, whatever your favourite style. From the Portuguese Atlantic coast and northern Spain to the Italian sunshine island of Sicily and South Africa’s Cape, there are plenty of options out there.

Decanter’s Tastings team has picked out some great examples to try this summer, and most can be picked up for well below £20.

See more summer recommendations from our team:

Summer wines under £20

Top Portuguese white wines for summer

Best rosé wines for summer

Best wines for a barbecue

Take your pick of the wines below, all tasted and rated by Decanter‘s experts. Then all you have to do is get the bottles in the fridge…

Top white wines for summer:

 

