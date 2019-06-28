Côtes de Provence rosé: panel tasting results

Nicolas Clerc MS, Elizabeth Gabay MW and Joanna Simon tasted 91 rosés from the Côtes de Provence, with 2 Outstanding and 15 Highly Recommended...

Entry criteria: Producers and UK agents were invited to submit their latest-release or currently available dry rosés from APs Côtes de Provence, Coteaux Varois en Provence or Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence

The verdict

The judges

Nicolas Clerc MS

Clerc is a wine buyer for Armit Wines. Master Sommelier since 2010, he is the current president of the sommelier arm of the UK Academy of Food & Wine Service, and a board member at the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe. He won UK Sommelier of the Year in 2007.

Elizabeth Gabay MW

A Master of Wine since 1998, Gabay moved to southeast France in 2002. She is a widely published journalist, writer, educator, speaker and wine judge, and is Provence specialist for the Wine Scholar Guild. Her book Rosé, Understanding the Pink Wine Revolution

Joanna Simon

Formerly wine critic at The Sunday Times for 22 years, Simon is a wine writer, presenter and judge, co-founder of The Wine Gang, founding editor of Waitrose Drinks magazine, and blogs regularly on www.joannasimon.com. Her specialist areas include the wines of southwest France and matching wine with food.

