Decanter's Tina Gellie, along with choices from the Decanter Tasting team, picks out six of the best Waitrose wines...

Winner of the 2018 Decanter Retailer Awards, Waitrose has an enviable range of wines both in store and online compared to other UK supermarkets.

Waitrose was awarded ‘Supermarket of the Year’ in the Decanter Retailer Awards, as well as the awards for England & Wales specialist, and for Fortified and Sweet specialist.

With regular 25% off six and other promotions across the range, Decanter’s, Tina Gellie, has picked some of her favourites from her Decanter’s Weekday Wines column. We’ve also included some fantastic English fizz recommended by Susie Barrie MW and a Ripasso Valpolicella which stood out at that price in a recent Valpolicella panel tasting.

Six of the best Waitrose wines: