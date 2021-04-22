Screwcap wine: Best summer picks

With the recent spike in good weather, nothing quite tops enjoying a glass of wine al fresco in the sunshine – but what if you forget to bring a corkscrew to your picnic or barbecue?

Screwcap wine is the solution, and below we road-test some top summer screwcap choices, all chosen by Decanter’s experts.

For a time screwcaps were dismissed by cork-loving traditionalists, but that’s no longer the case. The new world – particularly New Zealand and Australia – led the way by introducing screwcap wines to supermarket and wine merchant’s shelves, and have demonstrated the closure’s benefits to the wider world for over two decades.

It’s the perfect closure for retaining freshness in aromatic white wines that are made to drink soon after bottling – think Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio, both of which feature below.

Certain modern screwcaps can allow precise amounts of oxygen into a wine, making them great for ageing red wines that would traditionally have required a cork, all without any risk of TCA (‘cork taint’) from the closure.

And best of all? They’re quick and easy to open (and reclose!) and require nothing but a spare hand.

Best screwcap wine for summer:

{} {"wineId":"47011","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"46997","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42495","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"44429","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"46307","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"46782","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42861","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"31017","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45174","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47323","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"45061","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"47496","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

