20 great-value French red and rosé wines under £25

Like our recent list of 20 great value French white wines under £25, this list also spans the whole of France covering the major red wine regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy, Rhône and Languedoc-Roussillon as well as the Pays d’Oc IGP in southwest France, a region known for its wallet-friendly reds.

The list is dominated by red wines but does include three rosés including the light and aromatic Calvet Brut sparkling from Bordeaux and sold by Ocado, as well as a zesty and creamy, well-priced bottling from Château de la Galinière in Provence on sale at Aldi.

Several own-brand supermarket wines make the list – perfect for stocking up straight from the high street – with two top picks under £10. These comprise Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference St-Chinian 2016 which is densely packed with ripe dark red berries, priced now at £8 (down from £9) and Château le Maridat, Bergerac, 2018 packed with fresh black cherry which can be found at Lidl for £5.99.

Almost half the wines are priced below £15 with only three wines above £20.

Top wine regions of Pomerol and St-Émilion in Bordeaux are represented, both from Berry Bros. & Rudd’s fantastic own label range as well as St-Joseph and Rasteau in the Rhône from E. Guigal and Domaine la Soumade respectively.

Two top reds from Burgundy are also worth tracking down – and splashing out on – including the old-vine Bourgogne Côte d’Or Pinot Noir by Benjamin Leroux which is fresh and delicate and the heady, silky and vibrant bottling from Domaine Sylvain Pataille that offers real quality and value.

A sweet wine also features on the list – Les Vignerons de Maury, Solera 1928 Cask No849 from the Languedoc. It’s fortified Grenache made in a solera, similar to Sherry, and is full of fruit cake, fig and nutty flavours – a great choice for existing fans or worth seeking out for those unfamiliar with the style.

See 20 great-value French red wines under £25

{} {"wineId":"33671","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33392","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33675","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38523","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33673","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"16094","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"37594","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33255","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38524","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"37592","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"34806","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"36796","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"28714","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33391","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38526","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"34808","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33489","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"34802","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38525","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"32994","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You may also like